Babies ‘R’ Us to be relaunched as online-only retailer

Babies ‘R’ Us is being reborn, with an initial set of products set to launch on its revamped website in a matter of weeks, and a wider selection to be available in the second half of this year.

The relaunch, which is part of the recent acquisition of Toys ‘R’ Us, Babies ‘R’ Us and Hobby Warehouse by Funtastic, will be a “unique retail experience” for parents and children alike, according to Funtastic chief executive Louis Mittoni.

“The relaunch of Babies ‘R’ Us is a significant milestone and important phase in the development of the group,” Mittoni said.

“The success and learnings from our Hobby Warehouse and Toys ‘R’ Us digital engagement with customers will help shape our offering [and] we’re excited to be entering a buoyant, but under represented, retail category and looking forward to offering shoppers an exciting alternative.”

The wider group will also further invest into its warehouse capacity in order to facilitate the addition of baby goods to its repertoire, and has acquired an additional 5500 sqm warehouse facility for a short term in Victoria to help keep up with demand.

The acquisition of Hobby Warehouse and its brands seems to have boded well for Funtastic, which saw revenue and profit grow during November by 60% and 78%, respectively.

“Our e-commerce channels contributed to the larger proportion of the gross profit and the results are a prelude to what we anticipate in the next several years, with the continued relaunch of Toys ‘R’ Us, the launch of Babies ‘R’ Us, and the continuation of our digital-first e-commerce road map,” Mittoni said.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.