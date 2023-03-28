Bangn Body products now in Sephora as brand eyes global expansion

Australian skincare brand Bangn Body has announced it will launch into Sephora stores and online nationally across Australia and New Zealand from early April.

Bangn Body, which sells a firming lotion every 15 seconds globally, will launch in 26 Sephora stores and the brand’s face and body products will be unveiled under Sephora’s Clean Beauty Category.

The brand was founded four years ago in March 2019 by Priscilla Hajiantoni with cult product, the Yellow Tube of Goodness. Bangn Body’s all-Australian, natural, clean and vegan friendly beauty range has expanded to include a variety of multipurpose skincare essentials.

In just four years, it has become an eight-figure business with a team of approximately twenty people from staff to contracts to agencies it works with.

The founder Priscilla Hajiantoni said partnering with an iconic international retailer feels surreal.

“Partnering with Sephora who is the leading international retailer and home to leading beauty brands is a dream come true. The launch into Sephora nationally will give consumers another avenue to experience Bangn Body,” she said.

“It is a dream to know we will provide further access to our consumers. This launch nationally will assist in future global expansion for the brand.

“We have customers always asking where they can feel, touch, sample, and buy the brand. We are so excited to be available in all stores across Australia and New Zealand.

“When starting the brand I wanted to establish a line of retailers that were best aligned with the brand, Mecca and Sephora were both on the list.

“During the COVID-19 lockdown we did launch with Mecca online, what we noticed was our consumers wanted access to our products in store, once the world opened up this became apparent and we started discussions with Sephora as we were no longer in an exclusive agreement.”

Bangn Body’s range of products are formulated to treat everything from sensitive, dry and problematic skin types with its scientifically formulated properties coveted by skin care fanatics globally.

Hajiantoni said she was working full-time at a corporate job in the head office of ANZ Bank (Australia and New Zealand Banking Group), when she decided to develop, build, and formulate Bangn Body.

“I conceptualised the product two and a half years prior to its physical launching to the market,” she said.

“The idea stemmed from having suffered from hormonal acne and eczema on my face and body whilst growing up and feeling extremely overwhelmed with options. There was nothing on the market that was natural, multipurpose (hybrid) and simple — that’s when I started to build on having my own brand.

“When I was conceptualising the brand, there really was nothing out there in the market, especially around simplicity in formulation and simplicity in steps whilst delivering on effective results.”

Hajiantoni said when it comes to marketing strategies to grow a business, trust your gut!

“Build loyal relationships in the industry and with your customers. Connection with our customers is most important to us,” she said.

“All feedback is good feedback, listen, hear them at a deeper level, and never be afraid to share the love of your product and remove the sole focus on the bottom line. You have to be willing to give and allow people to try the brand as those people will be advocates that will share the love for miles.

“Our firming lotion better known as The Yellow Tube of Goodness was our first product to market and is still our leading product. It can be used in seven different ways from face, body, as a primer, for your hands and as a spot treatment. It certainly is a staple in many skincare routines globally.”

Hajiantoni said there were future plans for Bangn Body in terms of global expansion on the horizon.

“We already ship globally from our Australian warehouse. However, just like back home in Australia whereby we have our retail partnerships we want to also have retail partnerships all over. We have been in discussions with multiple retailers across the globe and cannot wait for what’s next.”

“Before I launched Bangn Body I spent a long time observing, learning, and researching in order to conceptualise the brand.

I understood the many frustrations women experienced with their skin. I wanted Bangn Body to have a point of difference and fill a gap in the market, simple, affordable and efficient.

“This separates Bangn Body from expensive and complicated high-end skincare ranges.”