Aussie small business Bare and Boho lands coveted spot in Aldi’s ‘special buys’ for its ethical cloth nappies

Bare and Boho founder Jordan McGregor has this week been sharing tips with her Instagram followers for how to battle the crowds and secure an Aldi special that is close to her heart.

McGregor has landed what many small business owners would consider a lottery of sorts: her cloth nappies will be on offer to the public as one of Aldi’s special promotions starting today.

Reusable nappies are popular with parents who want to reduce the waste associated with disposable nappies, and McGregor has built a 23,000-strong social media following thanks to her minimalist designer cloth nappies and cloth pads, which are sold online via the Bare and Boho website and through close to 50 stockists in Australia, New Zealand, the US and Europe.

A finalist in the 2018 Queensland Young Achiever Awards, McGregor also pitched to the sharks in season four of Channel Ten’s Shark Tank Australia, with Glen Richards offering a deal to invest in her business back in July 2018.

This week, however, McGregor is celebrating a collaboration with Aldi, which she said on Instagram has been “a long time coming”.

Starting today, four exclusive-to-Aldi Bare and Boho designs will be available as part of the German retailer’s popular ‘special buys’ promotion. The ethically manufactured nappies will be sold with an accompanying insert, for the total price of $14.99.

Announcing the collaboration last week, McGregor said when Aldi approached the small Queensland business, the team “happy-danced way too hard!”

“As an Australian owned and designed cloth nappy brand, as well as for many who use cloth nappies, it is a collective vision to have them more accessible, more affordable and more accepted,” she said.

“When I started my cloth journey over four years ago, I wasn’t an online shopper, I didn’t have friends who used cloth, nor had many funds available to spend on quality nappies.

“What I did find in my local baby store was nothing amazing, but it was accessible and did the job, and that for me meant the world as a new, first time mum interested in making the switch, but whom lacked direction.

“So for us to be able to share our designer range, featuring the highest quality of materials as a special event with the Australia community, means that we can help families get interested in cloth, at a friendly price point and with the added confidence of seeing upfront what a cloth nappy involves.”

Speaking to SmartCompany, a spokesperson for Aldi Australia said the retailer is “proud to work with Bare and Boho for the first time”.

“With more Australians becoming conscious about the environment, it makes sense that shoppers are seeking out sustainable products,” they said.

“We place as much emphasis on doing the right thing by people, partners and the planet as we do on maintaining our range of high-quality products at affordable prices.”

The spokesperson said Aldi Australia chooses to work with suppliers of all sizes, including small businesses.

“Size is no barrier when becoming an Aldi business partner,” they said.

“Some of our suppliers are niche boutique manufacturers, while others have much larger operations and produce some of Australia’s leading household brands.

“At Aldi, we are committed to buying and sourcing locally, unless the desired product is not available at the required quality, price or volume.”

SmartCompany has contacted Bare and Boho for comment.

