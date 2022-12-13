Melbourne beauty entrepreneur celebrates second year on Oprah’s festive list

Melbourne business Murphy & Daughters is celebrating Christmas early this year, after being featured in talk show queen Oprah Winfrey’s annual holiday list for the second time.

The business, which makes home, body and bath botanicals like soap, bath salt, hand creams and candles, is the first Australian company to be featured twice on the list.

Oprah selected the 3 Hand Creams Gift Set from Murphy & Daughters to be placed on her Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022, which is featured on her website.

“Not sure what to get for someone? Hand creams are my go-to. They’re a thoughtful gift, especially for someone who has been kind to you. These Australian aloe-vera-based formulas feel silky, absorb quickly, and come in a tin box that was designed just for us,” Oprah wrote on her website under the gift set from Murphy & Daughters.

The business confirmed on its Instagram account that it had been featured on Oprah’s Christmas list.

“We are so delighted and excited to be a part of Oprah’s Favorite Things list of 2022!” the post read.

“Check out our luxe new hand cream gift sets made for Oprah!”

Owner Sarah Murphy told The New Daily it was like winning Lotto twice.

“I actually couldn’t believe the news… being included once was incredible, but twice is truly extraordinary,” she said.

“Oprah is such an icon of female empowerment, so for my brand to be associated with hers is a great honour.

“In fact, I might have to include an Oprah hand cream in the range.”

The Murphy & Daughters website describes the business as “Australian bath and body products boosted with botanicals, made with clean, green ingredients and lots of love since 2010”.

Murphy formerly worked as a buyer for Melbourne homewares store Market Import for a number of years until she decided to venture out by herself. She played with the name of her great grandparents’ general store in Kerang, entitled Murphy Brothers.

Murphy & Daughters took inspiration from the store, with a modern interpretation of early Australiana fauna and flora.

The company’s hand wrapping and packaging are done at Ability Works, which employs people with disabilities aiming to empower them with meaningful employment.

Oprah wrote on her website that the 2022 Christmas list was celebrating small businesses.

“This year, we’re celebrating small businesses (think family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded, and more!). So no matter who you’re shopping for — friends, spouse, favorite [sic] teacher, a new grandbaby — we’ve got something that will let them know how much they matter,” she said.