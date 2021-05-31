Beyond bedding: Bed Threads eyes off further ‘home’ categories

Having carved out a strong position for her brand in the luxury bedding market, Bed Threads co-founder Genevieve Rosen-Biller has hinted that her team is looking to expand into even more categories.

Rosen-Biller founded Bed Threads with her husband and business partner Alan Biller in 2017, and has since expanded the online-only retailers’ product range to also include towels, sleepwear and tableware.

In an in-depth interview with SmartCompany Plus about how the brand has grown a 300,000-strong email database, Rosen-Biller said the Bed Threads team were inspired last year as the pandemic forced us all to spend more time at home, hinting that the brand might expand further into more ‘home’ categories.

“We’re looking to expand our core offerings,” says Rosen-Biller when asked what Bed Threads is working on next.

“How can we better serve people in their bedrooms, in their kitchens, in their bathroom and at various other points in their house? How can we make their everyday and make their time at home more comfortable or inspiring or convenient?”

While Rosen-Biller doesn’t reveal sales figures, she says Bed Threads experienced growth last year that was “in line with the trend of people shopping online”. The company now has a team of 35.

The brand’s Instagram account — one of its main sales channels — also saw significant growth, jumping from 100,000 followers in March 2020 to more than 290,000 today.

Meanwhile, the brand has launched a content section on its website, called Journal, which features tips and advice, interviews, profiles, and home tours from well-known creatives.

Rosen-Biller says the Bed Threads digital team will also be working on further improvements to the retailer’s website this year, following the release of a 3D tool to help people select the items in their bedding bundles in mid-2020.

“The exciting thing about being a digital-first and digital native brand is that your website, like your Instagram, is literally your shop,” she says.

“If you think about how much effort stores put into visual merchandising and styling, we look at our website in the same way and it’s a constant work in progress.”