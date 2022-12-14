Beer Cartel moves entire business online following “significant” digital growth

Beer Cartel is closing its brick-and-mortar store at Reserve Road and will be shifting to 100% online by January next year.

The liquor-delivery service says the change is driven by its move to a new warehouse location to keep up with consumer demand.

However, Richard Kelsey, co-founder of Beer Cartel, explained that the requirements of the new site and licensing restrictions meant that having a brick-and-mortar store was challenging for the company.

“Our move to the new site just up the road in St Leonards has been done to realise the efficiencies from bringing our two business units, Beer Cartel and Brewquets, back into one warehouse,” said Kelsey.

He added that during the past three years, the company has seen “significant online growth” and, as a result, had to move the Brewquets business into a separate warehouse; Although the company is not ruling out the possibility of opening outlets again in the future.

“We’ll be looking at options for this going forward and see if there are any opportunities to open a store, including partnering with others in the industry,” concluded Kelsey.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.