Spend even a few minutes online today and it will be hard to escape the all-consuming promotions for Black Friday — a sales event once solely tied to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US that’s now a global phenomenon.

The four-day sales event, which also includes Cyber Monday, is now a permanent feature of the Australian retail calendar, with local businesses of all sizes promoting discounts and offers this coming weekend, both online and offline.

Some retailers are bucking the trend and choosing to take a clear anti-Black Friday stance, but every prediction we’ve seen (and there have been plenty) has pegged this year’s event as one for the record books.

Some have even gone as far as to say this weekend will determine the fate of many retailers at the end of what has been an enormously challenging year.

So how much money are we talking about?

Here’s a look at Black Friday by the numbers.

$5.3 billion

The total amount expected to be spent by Australians between November 27–30, according to the National Retailers Association.

Of this amount, $1.8 billion is expected to be spent online.

In 2019, Australians were expected to spend $2.9 billion between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

8.3 million

The number of Australians planning to make purchases in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, according to research from ING.

2.86 million

The number of Australians planning to take part in Black Friday sales who’ve never shopped the sales before, according to ING.

600%

The increase in online search queries related to Black Friday sales in Geelong (Victoria) and Port Macquarie (NSW) between 2016 and 2019, according to research from Picodi.

Ballarat in regional Victoria came in third in the list of cities where interest grew in the sales event during this time, with an increase of 450%.

$403

The average amount Australians spend in Black Friday sales, according to a survey conducted by Picodi in September 2020.

26

The number of brands that have joined the Black Fridye initiative to start a conversation about sustainability and mindful consumption.

47%

The discount Amazon Australia is offering on instant pot pressure cookers today.