Australian omnichannel experience platform Brauz has expanded its offerings to allow customers to shop in physical stores from their own homes via Zoom, helping retailers struggling with lockdown and restrictions to sell direct to their audience.

Customers can now organise to book a virtual shopping appointment through Brauz client’s websites, which will prompt an email and text with a link to a Zoom call.

“Consumer behaviour is evolving at an unprecedented rate and businesses are looking for technology partners that can provide immersive experiences, removing friction and allowing a greater connection to their brand,” said Brauz founder and chief executive Lee Hardham.

“Our collaboration with Zoom has allowed us to bring these interactive experiences into people’s homes and create a new sense of borderless shopping without the typical geographic constraints.”

According to Hardham, virtual shopping appointments have opened up retailers to a new range of customers, and creates a “safer space” for those who have otherwise been unable to reach a brand’s physical stores — such as people with disabilities or people in rural Australia.

Brauz works with brands such as Nike, Puma, Forever New, Michael Hill and Cue to deliver omnichannel shopping options for customers.

Cue chief information and digital officer Shane Lenton said the option has been a “game changer”, and increased the business’ average order value fivefold and its virutal appointments have a conversion rate of 60%.

“The numbers speak for themselves and reflect customer demand for more convenient shopping experiences via digital channels,” Lenton said.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.