We’re just a few weeks away from the Barbie movie hitting cinemas and it’s already being pegged as a smash hit. The marketing around the film has been sublime, targeting fans as well as demographics that weren’t traditionally into the franchise.

It seems like everyone has Barbie fever, including Australian brands. The collaborations are coming thick and fast, from fashion to luxury candles. Here are some of the best we’ve seen so far.

Glasshouse x Barbie

Luxury candle company Glasshouse has released a special edition Barbie Dreamhouse candle in the fragrance ‘strawberry and dream’.

The 380g candle is $59.95 and has the following fragrance notes:

Top Notes: Raspberry, Strawberry Leaves

Raspberry, Strawberry Leaves Middle Notes: Elderberry, Blackcurrant, Elderflower, Fresh Strawberry, Plastic Doll Accord

Elderberry, Blackcurrant, Elderflower, Fresh Strawberry, Plastic Doll Accord Base Notes: Brown Sugar, Crushed Mint Leaves

Cotton:On x Barbie

Clothing brand Cotton:On loves a collab and it recently released an extensive Barbie branded line.

The range offers a plethora of branded options, from earrings and totes to shirts and jackets. The landing page of the website also offers other pieces that fit the wider collection aesthetic but aren’t part of the official collab. These include sneakers, crop tops, and denim skirts.

Rollie x Barbie

Shoe designer Rollie is also getting in on the action, teasing a collection of Barbie-themed clothing in a brand first.

While shoes do seem to be part of the mix, the collaboration will also include hats, jumpers, shirts and more.

The collection will be launching in July.

Mermade Hair x Barbie

Cult hair tool brand Mermade Hair has released two Barbie-themed products — The Barbie Blow Out Kit and the Wavy Kit.

The kits have been two years in the making, and according to founder Tara Simich, Mattel first reached out to Mermade and they were impressed by the vision the global giant had.

We interviewed Simich about the collaboration earlier this year and you can read the whole conversation here.

Goldie + Ace x Barbie

Kids clothing brand Goldie + Ace has come out with some adorable retro-style pieces for the film. In addition to bucket hats and printed t-shirts and jumpers, they also have 90s-style tracksuits and bumbags that are reminiscent of the first roller skating shots that were released from the movie.

This isn’t the first time that Goldie + Ace has gotten on the Barbie train — it also released a collection back in 2021.

Impala x Barbie

And of course, there had to be a roller skate crossover. Impala has partnered with the Barbie Movie to create bright yellow and pink skates. It also has sets of safety merchandise including wrist guards and knee pads.