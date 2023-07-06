Cult Melbourne cycling brand MAAP rides into Amsterdam with new flagship store

Australian cycling goods retailer MAAP is set to open a physical flagship ‘Lab’ concept store in Amsterdam, Netherlands late this year.

The brand’s first ‘MAAP Lab’ store in Melbourne acts as an inclusive space for experienced cyclists and cycling enthusiasts to come together as a community.

Lab is an acronym for ‘life around bikes’ and the store sells premium cycling apparel and accessories, along with cyclist-oriented items such as fragrances, skincare and grooming products, and books.

The Australian company believes the store will capture Amsterdam’s cycling buzz through its new concept store.

Oliver Cousins, MAAP co-founder, told Apparel Resources: “Since launching our Melbourne Lab last June, the response from the community here has been humbling.”

The company is currently hiring for multiple roles throughout Europe as it aims to ramp up its retail footprint.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the company has revealed a specialised concept store in Harrogate as its first retail partner in the north of England.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.