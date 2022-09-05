Can do attitude: Dan Murphy’s offers on-the-spot job interviews as it gears up for Christmas rush

A quick run to the local bottle-o is an Australian tradition, but a new Dan Murphy’s initiative means customers could go home with something truly unexpected: a job at one of the retailer’s 258 stores, as it gears up for the busy Christmas season.

Dan Murphy’s on Monday announced it will provide on-the-spot job interviews across its retail empire, offering curious patrons and genuine jobseekers alike the opportunity to hop behind the counter.

The decision to hold 10-minute interviews comes during Dan Murphy’s ‘hiring week’, a program it hopes will shore up its supply of workers before the festive season kicks in.

With the unemployment rate at multi-decade lows, and the youth unemployment rate at levels unseen in 44 years, retailers have struggled to take advantage of young staffers traditionally tapped for customer service roles.

As a result, Dan Murphy’s is now seeking a total of 2200 new casual customer assistants.

It says 670 roles are available in NSW, 570 in Queensland, 530 in Victoria, 280 in Western Australia and 140 in South Australia — and job hunters only need to ask an existing staff member for a short and sharp initial interview.

The bulk of the roles on offer start at a minimum of 20 hours per week, the company claims, with many positions able to be filled immediately.

The retailer also says it will cover the cost of Responsible Service of Alcohol accreditation, if applicants are not already qualified.

With its initiative, Dan Murphy’s is targeting university students and retirees alike, said soon-to-be managing director Agi Pfeiffer-Smith.

Dan Murphy’s is not the only retail business to upgrade its hiring efforts in the lead-up to the 2022 Christmas period.

In August, Melbourne’s Eastland Shopping Centre held a jobs fair advertising more than 150 vacant roles across its suite of stores and restaurants, in a bid to build its workforce before the year’s busiest shopping season.

And while the Dan Murphy’s ‘hiring week’ initiative shows alcohol retailers are under pressure to find the right staff, the same is true of craft breweries like Billson’s in Beechworth, Victoria.

Given the return of tourists to the vibrant region, the historic facility held a jobs fair in August to secure a further 50 staff members.