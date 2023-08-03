High-profile homewares and interior decor business Fenton & Fenton has collapsed into administration, surprising both admirers and customers of the five-year-old brand.

As of Thursday, the Fenton & Fenton website has been replaced by a notice stating Adam Nikitins and Stewart McCallum of EY have been appointed as liquidators.

Documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission confirm the business’ collapse.

Founded in 2018 by Lucy Fenton, Fenton & Fenton began with a single retail location in Melbourne’s South Yarra, offering a selection of homewares, furniture, and artworks inspired by its founders’ travels abroad.

Demand for the brand’s earthy but eclectic range saw the brand open a new site in Prahran, a satellite location in Collingwood, and an online store, which Fenton this year said had become the “backbone” of the business.

“Our products are not mass-produced, and we offer a diverse range of price points as we want to have something for everyone,” she told The Latch in April.

The brand garnered media acclaim, described as a “furniture and homewares mecca” by Urban List, and by The Latch as a place where “I want to buy everything”.

Its collapse appears to have come as something of a surprise to its fans.

The company’s social media pages did not point to turmoil in recent weeks, and the brand shared a Domain article, featuring Fenton’s commentary, as late as Friday.

Some commenters now claim to have outstanding orders with the brand, and have shared fears those online purchases will not be delivered.

Others have questioned if unspent store credit will be honoured or refunded.

SmartCompany has contacted EY for comment.

The collapse of the homewares retailer comes during a particularly difficult economic environment for retailers in the lifestyle and discretionary categories.

Sans Drinks, the premium non-alcoholic beverage retailer led by entrepreneur Irene Falcone, collapsed in July.

Speaking to SmartCompany, Falcone said she will seek restructuring opportunities in an “economic environment where retail has slumped, particularly in more trendy, niche, discretionary products”.