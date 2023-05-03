Australian flower delivery and gifting service LVLY is set to enter bricks-and-mortar stores for the first time through a partnership with fashion brand and global print house Camilla, as part of a limited edition collaboration for Mother’s Day 2023.

LVLY, which was sold for $35 million by Melbourne-based founders Hannah Spilva and Verity Tuck last year to south-east Asian tech firm Limitless Technology, will be featured in 18 Camilla boutiques across Australia as part of the exclusive collaboration.

Designer and artist Camilla Franks, who founded Camilla in 2004 in Sydney’s Bondi Beach, personally designed the limited edition Mother’s Day print for LVLY. The print has been reimagined in an exclusive colourway and adorned with traditional Camilla iconography.

The totem tiger, which symbolises courage, loyalty and devotion, is the feature of the artwork displayed on LVLY flower jars, which has already been made available since May 1.

LVLY founder Hannah Spilva told SmartCompany it was a privilege to see LVLY’s name alongside fashion icon Camilla.

“The brand’s vibrant and iconic aesthetic is the perfect fit for Mother’s Day, our biggest event of the year,” she says.

“We approached Camilla because of our strong brand alignment – Camilla set out to disrupt the fashion industry and captured the imagination of the world, with vibrant and colourful designs, retelling stories from her travels through the magic of print.

“With LVLY, what started as building a brand that would make people’s day, has now evolved into a fast growth e-commerce business that has disrupted the Australian flower category and set new standards for same-day delivery.”

The Camilla with LVLY exclusive print is hand designed, with flowers handmade by LVLY’s skillful florists. The collaboration is available in three bundles, which each include fresh seasonal flowers in a limited edition flower jar, chocolate and a greeting card with the matching Camilla Mother’s Day print.

Spilva says it makes her truly happy to think the limited edition jar can live on long after the fresh flowers have dried, a keepsake that can continue to add warmth and colour to many homes around Australia.

“It’s a pinch-me-moment to see LVLY in-store and Mother’s Day is the perfect time to bring this exclusive product offering to life,” she says.

“The Camilla collaboration is about giving those motherly figures around you something to say ‘thank you’. It’s about showing how much you appreciate the magic of motherhood, that despite the tough moments and those days where you feel like your world is spinning, there are people in your life who bring so much colour and strength — you wouldn’t know what you would do without them. That’s what this jar represents.

Spilva says collaborations are “at the heart” of what LVLY does, with the startup having previously partnered with the likes of Thank You, Beau Taplin, Luke John Matthew Arnold and Rachael Sarra. It adds another layer to LVLY’s existing personalisation and customisation options, and its efforts to support the local flower industry.

“People aren’t coming to us just to buy flowers; they’re coming to us to deliver an entire unboxing experience that tells a story from the moment it arrives on their doorstep. It’s about connecting loved ones and making people’s day,” says Spilva.

“Underpinning all this is a commitment to supporting local — LVLY’s Paddock To PosyTM promise means longer-lasting flowers for their customers, more support for Aussie flower farmers and better outcomes for the planet.”