Why the founders of Who Gives A Crap want you to have a Good Time in the bathroom

Not content with disrupting the local toilet paper market, the founders of Who Gives A Crap have now ventured into the personal care space with a range of plastic-free shower products that they say are “good for you, the planet and others”.

After more than two years of development, the company launched its Good Time range of shampoo, conditioner and body bars last month.

Good Time is a sister brand to Who Gives A Crap, has B Corporation certification, and shares the same founders in Simon Griffiths, Jehan Ratnatunga and Danny Alexander, who launched the eco-friendly toilet paper brand back in 2012.

Like Who Gives A Crap, Good Time donates 50% of its profits to support water, hygiene and sanitation initiatives that help improve access to clean water and toilets around the world.

As of September 2021, when Who Gives A Crap raised $41.5 million in its first ever round of funding, the social enterprise had made more than $20 million in profits, and donated half of that. In the 2020 financial year alone, Who Gives A Crap donated a record $5.85 million, a boost of 750% on the previous year.

Good Time and Who Gives A Crap have distinct personalities and aesthetics, says Good Time general manager Hannah Kamran, but they share important similarities too.

“Across both brands, we believe in creating everyday products that are good for the environment and that make it easy for people to do good simply by making the right purchase decisions,” she told SmartCompany.

“The bathroom is a luxury,” said Kamran. “So Good Time’s purpose is to create high-quality, plastic-free, for-purpose shower bars that are good for you, the planet and others.”

We just launched a sister brand for @WhoGivesACrapTP, called Good Time. Like a real sister it has shared DNA (plastic free & 50% of profits donated) but a different look & personality. We like to think of @goodtimebody as the architect in the family and WGAC as the comic. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/JWOF9ovf4t — Simon Griffiths (@simongriffiths) August 22, 2022

The Good Time bars come in recyclable cardboard packaging and the brand offers shoppers carbon neutral shipping. Good Time says each individual bar replaces the equivalent of around three plastic bottles, which can take hundreds of years to decompose.

According to Kamran, less than 10% of plastics are recycled in Australia, while at the same time, billions of people around the world do not have access to clean drinking water or soap to wash their hands. The Good Time brand aims to make a difference on both fronts.

The bars themselves are sold directly from the Good Time website, although Kamran says the team is “exploring other distribution channels and partnerships”. Prices start from $12 for the body bars, $19 for the shampoo bars and $20 for the conditioner bars, with product bundles also available.

The idea for the Good Time brand was conceived in 2020, with a core team at Who Gives A Crap focusing on the launch. “Now everyone is devoted to our family of brands,” said Kamran.

And that family could very well grow even bigger, with Kamran hinting that Good Time is working on launching more personal care products.

“With Good Time, we wanted to tap into the personal care space, offering sustainable alternatives while helping to provide everyone in the world with clean water,” Kamran said.

“This space has a lot of potential that we’re looking to explore further.”