Millions of football fans are expecting to join in the Fifa Women’s World Cup action when it kicks off in Australia and New Zealand next week, and Frank Green will be hoping at least some of them will have the brand’s latest product right by their side.

On Tuesday, the cult drink brand debuted its new range of CommBank Matildas reusable drink bottles and coffee cups, as part of an official collaboration with the Australian women’s soccer team and its big bank sponsor.

Fresh off the back of the launch of its latest Disney collaboration, a tie-in with the recently released The Little Mermaid film, the Matildas range features five products available to Australian customers only.

There are five products in the range, including the iconic Frank Green one-litre water bottles, and ceramic reusable coffee cups, which come in a patriotic ‘buttermilk’ yellow or ‘mint gelato’ green with the Matildas name printed on one side. A gift set with both a water bottle and coffee cup is also available.

“Show your support as our CommBank Matildas take on the world this month,” said Frank Green in the Instagram post showcasing the range.

While the sporting partnership appears to be a first for the Melbourne-based brand, it’s no stranger to forging other unexpected partnerships or tapping into the zeitgeist.

In June, Frank Green was the official sustainability partner for Vogue Codes, the annual STEM-focused event held by Vogue Australia, providing slick black and purple branded bottles and cups for the event.

The brand has also launched multiple Disney collections and partnered on a unique range with local apparel and homewares brand Kip & Co.

In March this year, Frank Green tapped into a sense of nostalgia by bringing back its ‘Lucky Bags’, after also delivering a masterclass in social media engagement by turning a viral TikTok car cup holder hack into a brand new product.

Emotions will no doubt be running high throughout the coming weeks as teams progress through the World Cup and Frank Green says its new range means football fans can have their #emotionalsupportwaterbottle right by their side.