Funday launches in Ampol stores as it works towards being stocked in 3000 locations

Low-sugar confectionery brand Funday Sweets has added yet another major stockist under its belt, with the range launching in Ampol petrol and convenience stores yesterday.

Ampol has a network of more than 1900 locations which span across every state and territory.

Launched in 2021, Funday has quickly grown to be a fan favourite — selling out in 450 Chemist Warehouse stores six weeks after being stocked, getting Woolworths on board as another stockist only two months after that, and growing a 13,000-strong Instagram following.

Upon announcing the new stockist, Funday founder Daniel Kitay said having Ampol on board will help the confectionery brand reach its stretch target of being stocked in 3000 locations by the end of the year.

But it’s not the only ambitious growth goal on Kitay’s mind.

As Kitay recently told SmartCompany Plus, Funday plans to become the “firm player in the market” for good-for-you confectionery in Australia, and then aims to find the right overseas players to help drive growth internationally.

Joining the ranks

Ampol is joining not only Chemist Warehouse and Woolworths as stockists of Funday, but also a number of independent groceries around the country.

As for how these agreements came about? Kitay says it has sometimes involved him knocking on stockists’ doors — literally — or being fortunate enough to be approached after clients see the success of the product elsewhere.

For Ampol, it was the latter.

“Ampol approached us as their category lead is strategic and incredibly forward thinking and was looking for products that had unique points of difference in their confectionery category,” Kitay explains.

“As a result, we will be able to offer their consumers a deliciously natural Funday lolly without that sense of guilt at their sites across the nation.

“Filling up petrol just became a Funday.”