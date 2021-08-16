New on-demand food and grocery service Geezy Go has launched a digital supermarket serving Sydney, aiming to compete with Woolworths and Coles.

The online supermarket offers an under 20-minute delivery service, promising products priced similar to or lower than its rivals. The e-commerce store houses a comprehensive range of local and branded food and grocery products, ranging from plant-based food, pantry & staples, pharmacy to cleaning supplies.

“The big supermarket brands want you to spend more time in store, we want you to spend more time at home doing the things you love and we’ll deliver the groceries to your door,” said Dhruv Kohli, VP of growth and strategy at Geezy Go.

Geezy Go operates its own network of drivers to ensure its on-demand delivery service. It charges a flat delivery fee of $3.99. The service is currently available from 10am to 6pm daily, but the company says that as it expands opening hours and locations will expand.

“Our customers include working professionals, last-minute shoppers, mums and others working from home and people who are looking at saving costs, but who don’t want to sacrifice the quality of their purchases,” Kohli said.

“At the moment we have a 99.7-per-cent satisfaction rating with the first few thousand orders we have fulfilled.”

Geezy Go offers service in more than 60 suburbs in the CBD, inner west and upper north shore of Sydney. The brand said it plans to expand to 200 locations globally by the end of this year.

Geezy Go’s parent Geezy Global, is currently operational in the US, India, the UK, New Zealand and now Australia.

Geezy Global is a technology start-up that says it focuses on “creating engaging brand to consumer experiences”. Its other arm of business is virtual kitchen Geezy Foods where Geezy transforms underused restaurant kitchens into delivery hubs, adding revenue streams to an existing commercial space.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.