GMP closes Click Central to focus on GrabOne in New Zealand

“Following a strategic review, GMP will consolidate its resources and future investment into one marketplace platform — GrabOne,” said Brown.

“GrabOne is not live in Australia yet … but it has synergies we intend to explore for the Australian market.”

The site launched with more than 120,000 products spanning lifestyle categories, all described by the company at the time as products tailored to suit customers throughout the year, sourced from recognised brands from Australia and abroad. Goods from multiple vendors could be bought in a single cart and transaction.

He says Click Frenzy would continue to operate as it always has as its own entity as part of the Global Marketplace group.

“It is not affected by the purchase of GrabOne or the divestment of Click Central.”

GMP also owns Power Retail, which provides e-commerce intelligence tools for online retailers and suppliers.