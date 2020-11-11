Gumtree Australia has revealed the most searched for items on its platform in October and the demand for second-hand outdoor leisure goods shows Australians are ready to enjoy the summer.

Bans on international travel and the easing of interstate border closures has put boats, mountain bikes, caravans and surfboards in the top 10 most popular searches, according to the Gumtree list.

Of the 2.8 million items currently listed on Gumtree, ‘boat’ was the most used search on the online marketplace in October — an increase of 17% since September.

Searches for ‘caravan’ saw the sharpest rise, with browsing for these mobile homes increasing by 68% between September and October.

The third most searched for item on Gumtree’s website and app in October was ‘ride on mower’, which had a 19% rise compared to the previous month’s data.

The list of trending items across Gumtree also reveals household necessities such as ‘fridge’ and ‘dining table’ continue to make regular appearances in the list.

Top 10 most searched for items on Gumtree Australia in October 2020 were:

Boat Mountain bike Ride on mower Caravan Surfboard Kayak Fridge Dining table Lego Outdoor furniture

Gumtree highlighted these shifting trends in a blog post, saying its sport and fitness category ticks the outdoor activity box for customers wanting bargains or to make “a pretty penny from selling items via the second-hand economy”.