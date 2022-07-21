Hero Packaging wins best business-to-business retailer at ORIAS

Sustainability startup Hero Packaging took home the elusive ORIAS best B2B retailer at a formal gala last night for its work as a waste-reducing startup supplying plastic-free, home compostable shopping mailers and packaging to other small businesses around the world.

The Australia Post Online Retailer Industry Awards (ORIAS) take place annually, with the various category winners for 2022 announced at an evening gala dinner held at the ICC in Sydney, following Online Retailer’s two-day conference and exhibition.

The sold-out event was attended by many leaders in the retail space, including The Iconic CEO Erica Berchtold and Showpo founder Jane Lu, and was hosted by Australian actor and television presented Robert Mills.

Hero Packaging took home the Best B2B Online Retailer award as well as a nomination for Best Small Independent Retailer, with co-founders Anaita Sarkar and Vikram Davé at the event with the wider team to accept the accolade.

Speaking with SmartCompany after accepting the award, Sarkar said the team were “absolutely not expecting it”.

“We are so excited and honoured to win Best B2B Online Retailer,” the founder explained, days after launching their most recent product, AquaHero, a completely dissolvable packaging solution.

The Australia Post ORIAS Awards are now in their 12th year, recognising leaders in the e-commerce space.

2022 Australia Post ORIAS Awards

The full list of the 2022 Australia Post ORIAS Award winners are:

Best B2B Online Retailer

Winner: Hero Packaging

Finalists: Cargo Crew, Hampers with Bite, Signet, Urban Rituelle, WHOLA

Best Community Initiative: Community Service Award

Winner: i=Change

Finalists: Adorn Cosmetics, Go For Zero, Good360 Australia, Prized Life, Showpo

Best Multichannel Retailer

Winner: Winning Appliances

Finalists: Amart Furniture, Barbeques Galore, Cotton On, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, Tigerlily

Best Phygical Initiative

Winner: Cue Clothing Co

Finalists: Bailey Nelson, Inspiring Vacations, Mobile Tyre Shop, Naked Wines Australia, Supercheap Auto

Best Pureplay Retailer

Winner: Appliances Online

Finalists: Babyboo Fashion, Booktopia, Designerex, Lovehoney, Showpo

Best Small Independent Retailer

Winner: UNE PIECE

Finalists: Adventure Snacks, Amino Z, Botanicals by Luxe, Hero Packaging, Kavalri Jewellery

Best Social Commerce Initiative

Winner: Showpo

Finalists: Hello Molly, MESHKI, Miss Amara, Spend With Us – Buy From A Bush Business, St Frock

Customer Service Excellence

Winner: Appliances Online

Finalists: birdsnest, Miss Amara, Oz Hair & Beauty, Salvos Stores, Showpo

International Conqueror

Winner: Quad Lock

Finalists: Cotton On, Lyre’s Spirit Co, MESHKI, Penfolds Wines, Showpo

Technology Champion

Winner: Cotton On

Finalists: Amart Furniture, Carma, Hello Molly, Optus, Showpo

Best Online Retail Marketing

Winner: Salvos Stores

Finalists: Appliances Online, Lovehoney, Lyre’s Spirit Co, Naked Wines Australia, Showpo

Industry Recognition

Winner: Paul Waddy

Finalists: Brendan Sweeney, Hannon Comazzetto, Jane Lu, Kirsten Kore, Travis Wright

Online Retailer of the Year

Winner: Appliances Online

Hall of Fame

Inductee: Lovehoney

Australia Post People’s Choice Awards: Small Retailer Under $100,000 Annual Revenue

Winner: Ruby’s Home Store

Finalists: Just Creations, Lone Star, Slim Mama Co., Tara’s Candy Bar, The Type 1 Foundation,

Australia Post People’s Choice Awards: Small Retailer Over $100,000 Annual Revenue

Winner: 4 Ingredients

Finalists: 4 Ingredients, Australian Made Clothes, Australian Working Dog Rescue, Jess Keeli Creative, Swin by Elly, Woohoo Body

Australia Post People’s Choice Awards: Large Retailer Over $1 Million Annual Revenue

Winner: Kogan.com

Finalists: Babybee, Beserk, Bulk Nutrients, Koh, THE ICONIC

As the Australia Post 2021 ORIAS were held virtually last year, Thursday night’s celebration also commended winners from 2o21, including Lyre’s, Flora & Fauna, Tinyme, Naked Wines Australia and more.