More than 100 IGA supermarkets to offer delivery via DoorDash

More than 100 IGA supermarkets are now offering their customers home delivery via DoorDash, in what is the delivery provider’s first move into the grocery space in Australia.

IGA began ramping up its entrance into the online grocery space during 2020 as the pandemic fuelled demand from local shoppers, and the company said its new partnership with DoorDash is another way its independent supermarkets are supporting their communities.

The first IGA stores to be listed on the DoorDash app are located in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Cairns, Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Wollongong, Rockhampton, Townsville, Albury and Bathurst, with additional locations to be added soon.

The listings will feature more than 1,600 grocery items for DoorDash users to select from, with the companies saying the service is particularly suited to situations where shoppers have forgotten a key grocery item, or their plans change last-minute.

According to DoorDash, the items can be delivered within as little as 45 minutes.

DoorDash launched in Australia in September 2019 and initially focused on meal delivery from restaurants, taking on existing competitors Deliveroo, UberEats and Menulog.

In April 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold across the country, the US-based company said it would reduce the commission it takes from restaurants by 50%.

The delivery provider has since expanded into delivery for convenience items, and now groceries.

Competitors UberEats and Deliveroo have also previously ventured into the grocery delivery space, through partnerships with Coles and Woolworths.

Chase Gardner, head of enterprise partnerships for DoorDash in Australia, said in a statement the delivery provider’s network now services more than 75% of Australians, which puts it in a “great position to support IGA’s network of stores nationwide”.

Danielle Jenkinson, executive general manager of retail at IGA supplier Metcash, said in the same statement that the partnership will allow IGA supermarkets to “provide better service and even more convenience for local customers”.

“They are always looking for ways to better service their local communities,” she said.