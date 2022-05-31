Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten to feature dedicated South Australian page with 2500 products

Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten has agreed to sell more than 400 additional South Australian food and beverage products in a new partnership with the government of SA.

The online retailer, which is second only to Amazon with a 27% share of Japan’s e-commerce sector, will launch a dedicated South Australian products page on June 3.

The SA Department for Trade and Investment brokered the “Tasting South Australia” page deal and helped nine South Australian businesses to feature on Rakuten’s e-commerce platform of more than 111 million Japanese users.

The companies export products ranging from pet food to wine.

SA Minister for Trade and Investment Nick Champion says the partnership would increase the number of South Australian products featured on Rakuten to around 2500 and provide additional support and exposure to more than 70 companies already in the market, including over 50 wineries such as D’Arenberg, Henschke and Penfolds.

“Along with a first-mover advantage on Japan’s premium e-commerce platform, we are seeking to establish our own unique footprint in the Japanese market,” Champion said.

“South Australia will be the first Australian jurisdiction with a standalone designated page that showcases the very best of our state’s premium wine, beer, gin, honey, almonds, seafood, sweets, spreads and pet food, along with fashion and beauty products.

“With that increase comes an anticipation that this initiative will yield an increase in the value of our export sales into the Japanese market.”

Japan is currently South Australia’s fifth biggest export market, according to Champion, with an export value of just under $700 million a year.

South Australian companies that will feature their products on the Tasting South Australia page include NovaFarms, Buzz Honey, Hither & Yon, Prohibition Liquor Co, Southern Kuya, Apiwraps and Pet Snacks.

Prohibition Liquor CEO Wes Heddles says the e-commerce platform was the most logical option to enter the Japanese export market.

“We saw Rakuten as the most premium opportunity to launch into Japan as a sophisticated alcohol market and then use the sales data as market research to present our range to more traditional retailers; bars, bottle shops and restaurants, knowing what products are most popular,” he said.

Anton Martynenko, the export manager at Pet Snacks, said being featured on Rakuten will ensure products enter the Asian market much quicker.

“With the increasing demand for premium petfood worldwide, Pet Snacks is naturally growing its distribution in the international Asian, European and American markets,” Martynenko said.

“The opportunity to promote the pet treats on Rakuten is expected to significantly facilitate and expedite entry into the Asian markets by Pet Snacks, raise customer awareness and appreciation of this premium product for their loved pets.”

This article was first published by The Lead South Australia.