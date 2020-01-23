Jeanswest to shutter 37 stores as hundreds of workers face redundancy

Collapsed denim retailer Jeanswest will shutter 37 of its 146 stores as administrators for the company look to steady the ship ahead of a hopeful sale.

Peter Gothard and James Steward of KPMG announced the closures on Thursday afternoon, just over a week after the business fell into voluntary administration.

A total 263 employees will be made redundant under the downsizing plans, subject to redeployment in other parts of the network.

Jeanswest employed 988 workers at the time of its collapse, spread across the country, with the majority in Victoria and NSW.

“The decision to proactively restructure the business early in the administration process has not been taken lightly,” Stewart said in a statement circulated Thursday.

“We are very mindful of the serious impact store closures and staff redundancies have on people’s lives.

“However, we must also work to maximize the opportunity for this business to be sold or restructured – to give it the best chance to continue.”

Administrators offered no update on the sale process or whether any offers had been made for the business yet.

The 37 store closures are just the latest to hit the troubled retail sector in recent weeks, following downsizing announcements at collapsed chains Bardot and Harris Scarfe earlier this year.

Meanwhile, others like EB Games and Bose are also closing stores to reposition their businesses in the face of declining in-store sales.

Yesterday Schwarz Group, the fourth largest retailer in the world, pulled the plug on the $500 million expansion of its supermarket brand Kaufland in Australia.

Jeanswest stores to close

Blacktown Store NSW

Burleigh Store QLD

Carousel Store WA

Castle Plaza Store SA

Castle Towers Store NSW

Castletown Store QLD

Centrepoint Store WA

Charlestown Store NSW

Chermside Store QLD

Doncaster Store VIC

Earlville Store QLD

East Gardens Store NSW

Eastlands Store VIC

Echuca Store VIC

Forest Hill Store VIC

Hobart City Store TAS

Karingal Store VIC

Karrinyup Store WA

Kotara Store NSW

Lismore Store QLD

Macarthur Store NSW

Mandurah Store WA

Marion (New) SA

Maroochydore Store QLD

Mirabooka Store WA

Miranda Store NSW

Myer Centre Store QLD

Rockingham Store WA

Rosebud Store VIC

Shell Harbour Store NSW

Singleton Store NSW

Southland Store VIC

The District Docklands VIC

Tweed City Store NSW

Watergardens Store VIC

West Lakes Store SA

Wetherill Park Store NSW

