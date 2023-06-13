2022 Smart50 winner July’s growth continues with UK expansion

July, the luggage brand co-founded by Richard Li and Athan Didaskalou, is expanding to the UK with a dedicated e-commerce store.

The new market move follows expansions to the US in 2021 and New Zealand earlier this year. July also partnered with Lane Crawford last month to extend its product offering across China and Hong Kong.

Didaskalou said the UK “has always been a key target for our brand.”

“For an Aussie brand that launched just four years ago, this expansion marks an exciting milestone,” added Li.

A warehouse has been set up about an hour outside of London that will service the UK with one- or two-day shipping timelines. A small team of Aussie July members is currently on-site setting up the new leg, and a local customer service and ops team has also been hired.

July has experienced 640% year-on-year growth since it kicked off in 2019, according to a media release.

Along with the e-commerce push into global markets, July continues to grow in Australia with a number of physical retail stores opening up in Sydney and Melbourne.

The brand, which took a hit during the reduction of global aviation during the lockdown years of 2020 and 2021, has enjoyed exponential growth ever since, as travellers take advantage of the return to international travel.

Last year, July won the number one spot at the Smart50 Awards, SmartCompany‘s annual awards night celebrating the fastest-growing Australian SMEs.

Following the successful US launch in 2021, Didaskalou said nailing an international expansion involves being prepared to spend, recognising the sophistication of overseas customers, perfecting your unique selling proposition, and having patience.

“We are coming to the UK to simply give customers another option,” said Didaskalou, who is excited to bring “an Australian approach to travel” to the UK.

The brand has achieved popularity among travellers for its lightweight and stylish luggage options, and has been used as the official supplier for Australia’s 2022 Commonwealth Games and Winter Olympics teams.