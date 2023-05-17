Kiwi kids’ shoe label Bobux saved from receivership by Australia’s own Mathers

Australian company Munro Footwear Group (MFG) has rescued New Zealand kids’ shoe company Bobux International from receivership.

MFG owns and sells brands including Mountfords, Midas, Mollini, Mathers, Williams, Cinori, Ziera, Colorado and Diana Ferrari. It operates more than 290 stores in Australia and employs 2500 staff.

In a LinkedIn announcement, Bobux International said MFG has a “shared passion for a customer-centric approach” which aligned well with the brand.

“MFG’s co-CEO Jay Munro is genuinely excited about increasing the breadth of the group’s portfolio in its ambition to become the first choice in footwear.”

Munro said the company has a “proven track record” of building brands under its business model.

“I’m very confident that we will be able to preserve the essence and heritage of the Bobux brand whilst enabling it to reach its full potential.”

MFG took over operations of Bobux last week, has already resumed production and is ascertaining delivery plans for the upcoming season.

Founded in 1991 by Colleen and Chris Bennett, Bobux International sells high-quality shoes, boots and sandals for toddlers and kids. The label is sold in 40 countries internationally as well as online.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.