Luxury brand Canada Goose sets flight for Australia

Canada Goose is set to make a foray into Australia under a brand management agreement reached with Brand Collective.

The brand will roll out retail stores this year in Melbourne and Sydney, and open an e-commerce platform, to be augmented by selected wholesale distribution.

“Partnering with a world-class luxury brand like Canada Goose gives us a great sense of pride,” said Brand Collective CEO Eric Morris.

“Canada Goose is known for being an experience-driven and storytelling brand, immersing consumers in its heritage and enabling them to thrive in the world outside. With Brand Collective’s unique ability to bring brands to life, Australians can now engage with all that Canada Goose has to offer in an unfiltered way.”

Canada Goose is a luxury brand headquartered in Toronto, Canada, founded in 1957. It sells in more than 60 countries and has about 50 retail stores in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

The brand’s revenue increased 65.4%t to US$84.5 million in the third quarter, as a significant resurgence in the important luxury market in China compensated for a slowdown in demand in the US, sending its shares up 5%.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.