Marley Spoon launches service allowing customers to pair wine with their meals

The trend of meal kit deliveries to your door has gone next level, with company Marley Spoon now offering Aussie customers the option to pair wines with their meals.

The home kits meal group has launched Wine Store by Marley Spoon, allowing customers with a hunger for convenience to perfectly pair wine with their home cooked meals.

The idea was a “no brainer”, according to Rolf Weber, who co-founded Marley Spoon Australia in 2015 at the cusp of the meal delivery trend and is the current CEO.

The company has banded with Pernod Ricard Winemakers, the premium wine division of Pernod Ricard with brands across four continents, for the offer.

Customers can choose from a wine selection on the website and, whether wine savvy or not, click through and filter via their chosen cuisine or protein for the ideal drop.

The wine is delivered to their door along with pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipes, as the company strives to help busy people simplify weeknight cooking and avoid braving the supermarket aisles.

“We’re excited to join forces with Pernod Ricard Winemakers who have an impressive portfolio of wines, to give customers a convenient service they’d usually find at a bar or restaurant in the comfort of their home,” Weber said.

Kristy Farrell, wine expert at Pernod Ricard, has lent her expertise to concoct the best meal and wine combinations.

The local and international wine selection includes brands Jacob’s Creek, Mumm Marlborough, St Hugo, Brancott Estate and Campo Viejo.

“Working with Kristy has been great to understand how many varietals complement and enhance our diverse local and international dishes, giving customers a drop to suit all preferences and tastes,” Marley Spoon Australia head of culinary operations, Katy Holder, said.

The company said it has catered to customers who don’t know their Riesling from their Rose, as well as the more wine savvy, who can simply search by varietal.

“We know many of our customers love to cook and enjoy a glass of wine with their meal, however we also know sometimes it can be a little daunting choosing the right wine,” Ms Holder said.

“We’re really excited to take that stress away.”

Marley Spoon operates in Australia, the US and Europe and in 2020, delivered almost 50 million meals globally as contact-free delivery surged during lockdowns.

The global company told shareholders in June that while inflation continues, there is “great opportunity” in Australia to showcase more local produce and products.