Mrs Mac’s buyer Aus Pie Co says it will be “business as usual” for the brand

Mrs Mac’s mystery buyer has been unveiled as Aus Pie Co, after the iconic pie brand sought an emergency capital boost or rescue to pay down debt and financial hardship.

The West Australian has reported that Aus Pie Co had “established to acquire the assets of Mrs Mac’s on October 31” and “had signed a 15-year lease at the Morley site”.

Mrs Mac’s was first launched by the Macgregor family in 1954 where it traded under Bakewell Pies in Perth. It was then renamed Mrs Mac’s, coined its famous term “if it’s not a Mrs Mac’s, take it back” and moved from the city to its current Morley manufacturing headquarters in 1968 according to the pie brand’s website.

Since then, Mrs Mac’s has produced more than 100 million pies, rolls and other pasties across Australia and New Zealand and employed more than 330 people. It underwent a rebrand in 2018, complete with a new logo, a fresh look and new packaging which highlighted the company’s 68-year history.

Aus Pie Co CEO Bruce Feodoroff told The West Australian that it was business as usual.

“We will look to acquire more businesses in the future and bring that manufacturing into Morley,” Feodoroff said.

“Our plan for this site is only to grow it. We’ve done a 15-year lease and we are very keen to get it at capacity as quickly as possible, with the view of a greenfield site in the future.

“As far as we’re concerned it’s business as usual, only in that we’re going to invest back into the company to enable it to grow even further.”

Feodoroff has been the CEO of Pie Face since January 2022 and was previously COO of the company from July 2019 to November 2020.

He said Mrs Mac’s has a bright future ahead with plans to include engagement with staff to improve the quality of its products, with production to remain local.

“We have plans to revitalise the company with further investment and improve the range, without sacrificing the flavours Australians and New Zealanders love,” he said.

“Our manufacturing will stay in Australia and increase as we export more and more to other countries across the globe. This is great news for all the Mr Mac’s workers and means that their jobs are secure long term.

“We are on a mission to grow this great business and brand both locally and internationally which is a great new story for Australian food production. We are really proud to ensure that Mrs Mac’s tradition continues particularly as so many other food companies have moved production overseas.”

According to The Western Australian Aus Pie Co is backed by Melbourne billionaires and service station proprietors Avi Silver and Eddie Hirsch, with the company owning Pie Face fuel and convenience company United Petroleum.