Non-alcoholic trends: Heaps Normal co-founder Andy Miller on what to expect in 2023

First dedicated non-alcoholic breweries opening their doors

There are currently no dedicated non-alcoholic production breweries in Australia that are open to the public. That’s all about to change in 2023, with Heaps Normal due to open its doors in Marrickville next year, as well as Sobah establishing its new site in Queensland. These venues are going to change the game in Australia by offering beer fans a peek behind the curtain on the brewing processes for non-alc beer. For Heaps Normal, it’s also an opportunity to bring our epic community together to experience a positive drinking culture that’s fun, inclusive and not even the slightest bit preachy.

More dedicated space for non-alc drinks in fridges

Where only 12 months ago, even reasonably progressive venues might have only had a few rows of non-alcoholic drinks squeezed between their more traditional offerings, non-alcoholic beverages are gradually earning their share of the highly competitive fridge space in both retail and on-premise venues.

For example, even with just one Heaps Normal beer available 12 months ago, getting it into fridges would often be a case of one in, one out. We’re excited to be seeing that change, with many venues now able to accommodate Heaps Normal’s three beer styles side-by-side, along with a variety of other exciting non-alcoholic drink options.

An explosion of different non-alc beer styles

With non-alc drinks now heaps normal in Australia, we reckon more producers will be challenging themselves to brew styles that some may have thought impossible to achieve without alcohol.

There’s a long list of brewers who have had a crack at a non-alcoholic pale ale, but what’s next is going to be very exciting for both producers and consumers alike.

The UK’s Mash Gang have been one of the early movers in this space, experimenting with all kinds of weird and wonderful non-alcoholic beer styles.

More consumers shifting to independent non-alc beers

The number of consumers purchasing non-alcoholic beer continues to grow rapidly, but consumer tastes are shifting. Retail scan data shows non-alcoholic beer sales for many of the major beer companies are gradually declining, while sales of independent, craft non-alc options like Heaps Normal continue to experience substantial growth.

Fuelling this growth is the growing number of regular beer drinkers incorporating non-alcs into their drinking occasions. It’s becoming more and more about balance. And finding the right balance is down to our own personal lifestyle choices. It’s so cool to see that how much you want to drink is no longer a determining factor for people coming together and enjoying good times and great food and drink. The future doesn’t have to be all or nothing.

Andy Miller is the CEO and co-founder of non-alcoholic beer brand Heaps Normal.