US fitness tech company Peloton to open retail stores in Australia this year

US fitness and technology retailer Peloton is launching its first stores in Australia later this year, with initial locations slated to open in “key Australian cities” such as Sydney and Melbourne.

Its stores will be interactive showrooms, and will provide customers the chance to try out its smart-cycle products first hand in “late 2021”.

“Health, fitness and sport is a central part of Australia’s DNA, which is why it was a natural decision to launch Peloton in Australia as our first foray into the Asia Pacific region,” said Kevin Cornils, Peloton’s managing director of international.

“Our global growth is fuelled by our passionate, growing community of over 4.4 million members who choose Peloton as their go-to fitness solution, anytime, anywhere. We cannot wait to share more details in the coming months about how Australians can experience what has become a global fitness phenomenon.”

The business will be bringing its Peloton Bike and Bike+ products Down Under, which will cost $2,895 and $3,695 respectively, as well as an all-access membership with will allow these products to access Peloton’s fitness programs for $59 a month.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.