‘Grandeur’ is the word that comes to mind when you arrive in the Planet 13 carpark. At 40,000 square feet, it’s the largest cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas. And the largest in the world. Its sheer presence is punctuated by a giant red orb installation that’s reminiscent of the globe at Universal Studios.

It’s attention-grabbing. A photo op. More than anything, it’s a carefully constructed statement.

‘Welcome to Planet 13. We’re not like other cannabis dispensaries.’

For Australians like myself who don’t have medical clearance, dispensaries remain a novel shopping experience. And this isn’t my first rodeo.

I first hit one up on a trip to Vegas about five years back. Despite the legality, it still felt like I was breaking the rules.

The setting didn’t help.

It was located in a section of the city where its neighbours were sex shops and a highway underpass that was littered with abandoned limousines.

The interior seemed like a shrine to cheap, cold metal. The security guards were intimidating. I was anxious as I handed over my passport. Was a cop about to jump out and bust me?

Once I made it inside, it felt cramped and overwhelming. While the staff behind the counter were kind, I was out of my element. It wasn’t a place you wanted to dwell in. I got out as quickly as I could.

Planet 13 is a god-tier lesson in brand power

Planet 13 opened its doors in 2018 and has since become the premier cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas.

Its co-founders, Robert Groesbeck and Larry Scheffler have decades of experience in business and are both former politicians. Groesbeck was even the mayor of Henderson — a town just outside of Vegas — from 1993 to 1997.

Since then it has opened a second location in Orange County, California, and is in the process of opening more stores in Illinois and Florida.

Its success can be almost entirely attributed to its unique approach to cannabis retail. It has transformed the process into a destination experience.

After checking in at the front counter you’re greeted with more than just the dispensary itself. There’s a cafe and bar to relax in, keeping you on-site longer. The family-friendly vibe is purposeful and immediate.

And that’s helped by the range of clientele. It’s not the domain of ‘stereotypical’ stoners and hippies.

Young folks and elder millennials are joined by well-dressed ‘boomers’ who could be anyone’s kindly grandparent. It feels no different from being in a gentrified inner-city coffee shop.

If you wander down the expansive hall you’ll find giant windows granting you a peek into the on-site kitchen laboratory where you can watch edibles being made.

But let’s head back to the store itself. The first port of call is a tablet where you sign in to the digital line.

What stands out immediately is the distinct lack of seediness. The dispensary has a modern and clean feel and welcoming decor. Everything from the colours, music and on-site amenities has successfully sanitised the ‘uncouth’ associations that can be attached to cannabis — even when it’s legal.

The first time I visited — pre-pandemic — I was a consumer technology journalist. The obvious parallel hit immediately.

This is like visiting an Apple Store.

You enter your name and number so a customer service rep can assist you when it’s your turn. In the meantime, you’re free to browse the vast array of weed-based merchandise.

There’s even a QR code so you can browse the different strains and products right from your phone.

If it sounds a lot like waiting for a Genius Bar assistant — you’re absolutely right.

Once you receive a text — or see your initials on a board above one of the many counters — a Planet 13 expert will talk you through the truly overwhelming types of strains and edibles.

Do you know the difference between THC and CBD? Do you need a vape?

Are you looking for something to help you sleep, or would you prefer to be giggly and energised?

Do you like gummies? Chocolate? Cookies? Or are you more of a savoury person, because there’s chips and BBQ rubs too.

Or perhaps you’re after ointments, topicals or a bath bomb.

Oh, you want to know about the specific product lines offered by Mike Tyson or Lil Wayne. Absolutely.

The employees are knowledgeable and patient. Their job is to give you the exact type of cannabis experience you need, and they’re very good at it.

Once you’ve made your purchase you’re handed a discreet bag that’s not to be opened and enjoyed until you’re in the privacy of your own home.

Nevada law prohibits the public use of cannabis. And I for one have certainly never copped a whiff of the devil’s lettuce on The Strip, officer. No sir.

Free deliveries and enlisting Uber drivers

As impressive as the customer service and marketing play is in-store, the Planet 13 experience begins well before you set foot within its curated doors.

First, they have to get you there. And Las Vegas is a competitive space. There are dispensaries dotted right outside The Strip, and they’re growing.

And the battle is going to become more fierce when ‘consumption lounges’ begin opening up. These will be public, but controlled spaces where patrons can enjoy cannabis publicly. Unsurprisingly, has been reported to be opening one of these establishments.

But for now, its job is to get you to the store and gain your loyalty. And its website and social media presence help. They’re slick, trustworthy, fun.

The brand is also known to have banging parties and events. So that helps.

But for regular customers, especially tourists, the name of the game is convenience.

Planet 13 is open 24/7 and offers a free shuttle bus from many of the major hotels on The Strip between 9am and 6pm.

And as I found out from my Uber driver, it will also pay ride-share drivers to bring customers to them.

According to the driver, who preferred to remain anonymous, Planet 13 will pay around US$10 per car it brings to the store. It’s paid out in cash either on the spot, or they can come back later. The driver just has to provide proof of the ride.

Incentivising Uber drivers to bring people to a particular dispensary is smart. Planet 13 also isn’t the only one in Vegas to do it. According to my driver, some places offer product as well as cash.

It’s also apparently a tactic regularly used throughout Vegas for other industries as well.

But what if you can’t make it to the store?

No problem. It also offers free delivery between 9am and 12am with a minimum purchase.



What Australian companies can learn from Planet 13

Australia is still years away from seeing a Planet 13 type dispensary open its doors. Recreational cannabis is largely illegal across the country, with a handful of states or territories allowing for decriminalisation.

But we are starting to see more dispensaries crop up due to the federal government legalising access to medicinal cannabis back in 2016. The supply of these products is regulated by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

There are even some aesthetically beautiful women-led dispensaries in Melbourne and Byron Bay, courtesy of Astrid.

And this is perhaps where the secret lies. If and when laws change to allow for recreational cannabis, it may still be difficult for the stigma to be shaken off. Studies and medicinal benefits aren’t necessarily enough to change the minds of typical Australians.

But marketing could be.

The first dispensary I tried in Vegas was not a good experience. It was unwelcoming and did nothing to erode the lifelong mentality of it being ‘bad’.

Comparatively, Planet 13 makes cannabis trendy. Family-friendly even — if you’re over 21.

And if we’re being honest, it’s gentrified it. That makes it a complicated topic. It also means there’s usually money to be made.

Everything from the carefully selected music to the store layout to the ease of access makes it a triumph of marketing. A cult has sprung up around it, to the point where it even has its own merchandise.

Who knows when this may be a reality in Australia, but I’m convinced this approach would work for any company with the capital to back up the vision.

Something like Planet 13 would fit in seamlessly in a suburb like Fitzroy or Newtown.

Build it and the cashed-up hipsters (and maybe even their parents) will come.