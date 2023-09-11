Poolz launches in Australia to make the dream of a backyard pool a reality

After experiencing firsthand the challenges of building a pool as a homeowner, Australian entrepreneur Tony Loxton is on a mission to unite the disjointed pool industry by replacing outdated practices with innovative technology, with the launch of a world-first marketplace for swimming pools.

Currently, Queensland-based pool marketplace Poolz has seen more than 400 pool builders and 1,500 homeowners sign up, with hundreds of homeowners already using the marketplace to connect with local pool builders.

The platform was designed to simplify the process of designing, building and owning a swimming pool by providing comprehensive resources and education, plus quick and easy access to problem-solving, support and pool services from pool industry professionals.

Poolz is also geared towards pool industry professionals, much like Booking.com for pools, offering professionals a platform to grow their business and paving the way for smoother interactions with homeowners.

At the core of Poolz’s innovative marketplace is a quoting system that, like Tinder, connects homeowners with local matches who can cater to their pool needs.

However, unlike Tinder, the matches have been vetted to ensure they are licensed, insured, and fit for operation and every business on the site must be given the tick of approval by Poolz’s team of pool professionals who have decades of industry experience between them.

Poolz founder and CEO Tony Loxton said the idea for a pool marketplace came from a frustrating, personal experience.

“The Great Australian Dream isn’t complete without a backyard and a pool but no one tells you how hard it is to put a pool in and look after it,” he said.

On average, homeowners have to make 130 decisions before they can swim in their pool, and then they have to learn how to stop it from turning green.

“Essentially Poolz is like a dating service for swimming pools, or similar to Booking.com, where we now have a little over 400 of Australia’s best pool builders on our books.

“We provide a pretty comprehensive service to homeowners who are looking to build a pool, and soon we’ll be doing renovations, servicing and maintenance as well. But for now, it’s just building.

“So, if you’re a homeowner and you want to build a pool, you come to our website and there’s a lot of pretty extensive information on there.

“Then you can request a quote and when that comes through our system, we then match your requirements as a homeowner with the best pool builders in the area and match you with a good, reputable pool builder who can build something in line with what you’re looking for.

“It’s a pretty simple process.”

Poolz has already launched in both Brisbane and Sydney and will launch in Melbourne and Perth in the coming months.

Plans are underway for a full national rollout of the platform by Christmas.

Loxton said he designed Poolz to be helpful for both homeowners and pool professionals.

“We want to provide frustrated homeowners with the tools and knowledge they need to embark on their pool projects confidently,” he said.

There is detailed information on different types of pools, what they cost and troubleshooting – we aren’t making homeowners swim around in circles, we are upfront about costs, risks, regulations and everything involved in building and owning a pool.”

Loxton said there are more than a thousand pool builders in Australia.

“We want to support them as they adjust to a downturn following the pandemic pool boom,” he said.

“Google data suggests interest in pools is down 40% year-on-year and local government statistics show pool development applications are down 11% nationally.

“A lot of pool builders and designers are small, family-run businesses who don’t have big budgets for advertising and marketing, so we’re offering an affordable and accessible way to keep quality leads flowing and keep Australian businesses afloat.”

Poolz will also be holding the first Poolz Awards, which are Australia’s premier swimming pool awards, showcasing the best collection of pools from the nation’s pool-building industry and recognising what’s possible in swimming pool design and construction.

Entries open on September 25, with the winners to be announced on December 1.