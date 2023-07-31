Collectible toys retailer Pop Mart continues growth in Australia with two new stores

Pop Mart, the collectible toys retailer, is expanding its footprint in Australia with two more stores opened in Brisbane and Sydney.

Pop Mart opened its first Brisbane retail location on July 8 at Indooroopilly Shopping Centre, the largest shopping centre in the city’s western suburbs.

The Chinese brand, headquartered in Hong Kong, launched its third Sydney store a week later in Westfield Parramatta, New South Wales, on July 15.

Pop Mart stores offer a range of collectibles and limited-edition products including the SkullPanda Dark Maid figurine, Labubu Shepherd figurine, Pino Jelly Taste & Personality Quiz Series, and Mega Space Molly 400% Space Jam. One of Pop Mart’s well-known characters, Skullpanda, is available as a backdrop for photos at the Indooroopilly site as well.