Collectible toys retailer Pop Mart continues growth in Australia with two new stores

Pop Mart, the collectible toys retailer, is expanding its footprint in Australia with two more stores opened in Brisbane and Sydney.
Pop Mart opened its first Brisbane retail location on July 8 at Indooroopilly Shopping Centre, the largest shopping centre in the city’s western suburbs.
The Chinese brand, headquartered in Hong Kong, launched its third Sydney store a week later in Westfield Parramatta, New South Wales, on July 15.
Pop Mart stores offer a range of collectibles and limited-edition products including the SkullPanda Dark Maid figurine, Labubu Shepherd figurine, Pino Jelly Taste & Personality Quiz Series, and Mega Space Molly 400% Space Jam. One of Pop Mart’s well-known characters, Skullpanda, is available as a backdrop for photos at the Indooroopilly site as well.
“As a representative of China’s art toy industry, we will continue to deepen our business development in Australia, and bring in more art toys from China, interacting with consumers from different cultural backgrounds and creating more artistic and cultural sparks,” said Yuki Wu, GM of Pop Mart Australia and New Zealand.
Pop Mart began operations in Australia in 2021, with its first regional store in Melbourne opened last year, and has attracted young Australian customers. The Chinese brand established two locations in Sydney’s CBD in March and has already expanded to 25 nations and regions.
