Customers have welcomed the opening of Australian-made lifestyle brand Matilda Life’s first ‘bricks and mortar’ store in Melbourne with open arms according to the brand’s founders, shoe icon Jo Mercer and her business partner Lauren Mastromanno.

Matilda Life, which has opened its first store in the Kings Arcade on High Street, Armadale, was born during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 after both Mercer and Mastromanno saw a gap in the market for a high-quality lifestyle brand made in Australia that supports local jobs and communities after the pandemic.

The brand is designed and 100% made in Australia, with its range including women’s clothing in wool, cotton and linen, leather shoes and soon-to-be made sneakers, sleepwear and personal fragrance and room scents.

Mercer says many of Matilda Life’s customers were excited to support a business that backs local manufacturing and love the ‘touch and feel’ shopping experience after two years of the pandemic.

“Customers have welcomed us with open arms. They really understand and appreciate our Australian-made philosophy and love the quality of our range,” she told SmartCompany.

“The Kings Arcade has been a great location for our first store and we are so appreciative of the warm reception we’ve had.”

Mercer says the Australian retail experience has shifted as more shoppers are opting to buy goods in physical stores.

“We have seen, particularly over the past year, a strong return of shoppers to ‘bricks and mortar’ stores rather than online, and that’s been reflected in the financial performances of key Australian retailers,” she says.

“We have high hopes that our product offering, location, shopping experience in-store and growing support for ‘Aussie made’ will see a strong performance for our first store.”

According to a 2022 Monash University study, recent purchases in most product categories were made in physical stores rather than online.

Mercer says Matilda Life has proudly stuck to its home roots, despite most manufacturing in the apparel and footwear industries heading overseas.

“Matilda Life’s philosophy is proudly made in Australia,” she says.

“We want to show shoppers and the retail sector that we are pioneers and leaders in the industry, especially when it comes to sustainability and local manufacturing.

“We hope to expand the Matilda Life range and offer additional categories like homewares, working with local artisans to sell Australian-made products we love and want to share with our community.”

Mercer, who departed from her eponymous shoe label more than a decade ago, says she hopes the Armadale store is the first of many Matilda Life stores to come.

“Retail is my life and I am so excited that this day has come in the evolution of Matilda Life,” she says.

“We certainly hope to grow our retail footprint nationally and we are already looking at wholesale opportunities at home and abroad.

“The international market for Aussie-made products remains very strong.

“We can see there is an appetite for Australian-made brands like ours and would love to open Matilda Life stores in most Australian cities, at shopping strips like High Street, Armadale.”

The fit-out of the Matilda Life store consists of sustainable finishes, with Australian timber, natural sandstone and leather used throughout.