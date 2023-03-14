Purely Byron, the skincare brand co-founded by Elsa Pataky, has collapsed into administration

Purely Byron, the skincare brand co-founded by model and actor Elsa Pataky, has fallen into voluntary administration, becoming the latest casualty in a brutal year for Australian cosmetics and personal care labels.

Documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) reveal Purely Byron Pty Ltd appointed Cameron Gray and Justin Holzman of DW Advisory as joint administrators on Friday.

Purely Byron debuted its first skincare line in 2021 after the Spanish-born Pataky, the wife of Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, drew inspiration from the flora of their Byron Bay surrounds.

“I was introduced to some of the native botanicals grown locally in Byron and I was really intrigued,” Pataky says on the Purely Botanicals site, which appears to still be operating.

“I learnt that some of them could be clinically-proven to effect change on the skin.”

Skincare juggernaut BWX acquired a 49% stake in the business that year, valued at $490,000.

That buy-in brought Pataky’s brand into a portfolio that includes Go-To Skincare, the buzzy line co-founded by writer and former skincare editor Zoë Foster Blake.

In February, a BWX investor presentation revealed a $2.8 million downgrade to the carrying value of its Purely Byron investment, largely due to loans the BWX group issued to the company.

Purely Byron is not BWX’s only concern: the ASX-listed company has watched its share price slump to 20 cents per share in recent weeks, compared to prices upwards of $7.50 in early 2018.

BWX booked an operating loss of $100.8 million for the six months to December 2022 financial year, with chairman Steven Fisher pointing to customer de-stocking — retail outlets slowing down their wholesale orders — as a major contributor.

The company also recorded a non-cash impairment of $60 million over the period, “attributable to the under-performance of our brands in the key segments of the Company,” Fisher said.

Financial documents obtained by The Australian reveal stock dilution has slightly lowered BWX’s equity in Purely Byron to 47.4%, with Hemsworth’s own Byron Bay 1st Management claiming a 3.2% interest.

Two other directors command a 22% stake in the enterprise each.

SmartCompany has contacted DW Advisory and Purely Byron for comment.

