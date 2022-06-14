Quirky Bubba baby furniture collapse leaves expectant parents in the dark on payments and deliveries

Expectant parents say they are still waiting for answers after the collapse of baby furniture business Quirky Bubba, which has reportedly left deliveries unfulfilled and young families without hundreds of dollars worth of orders.

7News reports Quirky Bubba, which operated warehouses in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, entered administration late last month.

Its website is no longer online, and its Facebook and Instagram pages appear to have been deactivated.

SmartCompany called two phone numbers connected to the business on Tuesday, both of which were disconnected.

Despite the firm’s sudden disappearance, it reportedly did little to alert customers with orders on the way.

Appearing on Sunrise Monday morning, expectant father Wade Kirkwood said he emailed the company in mid-May regarding his family’s order.

“We had nothing in late May, so we decided to email again and they just never got back to us,” he said.

Hundreds of expectant parents have been left heartbroken and out of pocket after a baby furniture company suddenly closed. pic.twitter.com/hRJcZhiRQ6 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 13, 2022

Kirkwood said he visited the company’s Tullamarine warehouse on May 29 to find “removalists just moving everything out of there.”

One Melbourne mother also told 7News Quirky Bubba accepted a layby instalment on June 2, despite the difficulties facing the company.

Parents say they have contacted administrators Mackay Goodwin for information.

Mackay Goodwin informed 7News on the weekend that its investigations were too early to provide information on the company’s circumstances.

SmartCompany has contacted Mackay Goodwin for comment.