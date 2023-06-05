Readers share frustrating moments with Aus Post as ‘Sorry we missed you cards’ get axed for MyPost customers

Last week we reported on Australia Post removing ‘sorry we missed you’ slips specifically for MyPost users. And this resulted in robust conversations in our comments around Australia Post’s current delivery standards, as well as security concerns.

And they’re valid points. While Australia Post is moving to improve processes and streamline delivery communication through MyPost and the app, this doesn’t seem to be alleviating the consistent problems that have been plaguing customers for years.

There’s a reason our previous reporting began with a wink to packages not being delivered when you’re actually home — because it’s become the norm for a lot of Aussies.

“Our MyPost customers already receive digital notifications from us, which are more accurate and timely than our physical cards. Changing to digital notifications will remove duplication and potential for confusion between the details on the physical card, and the updated notification on their app or email,” an email from Australia Post to MyPost business customers read.

While moves to be more sustainable and have a centralised means of communication via MyPost are great — there have been questions about how useful this will actually be when the system already seems so broken.

Complaints around Australia Post delivery drivers and the potential for scams

The main source of complaints stems from packages not being delivered and poor communication.

“Gave up on Australia Post doing their job years ago. My mum is 83 and is home almost 100% of the time of a delivery yet the incompetent Aussie post delivery has the dreaded card every time. They are a joke and you just resign yourself to rubbish customer service and a drive,” one commenter said.

“Perhaps Australia Post needs to train their contractors how to knock on doors to ascertain whether or not the recipient is home. On one occasion, I was actually standing less than three metres from my mail box, watering my lawn when the contractor pulled into my driveway, sprinted across the lawn and stuffed the dreaded card in my mailbox. I yelled ‘Oi! I’m standing RIGHT HERE!’ Did he respond? No. He looked right through me and sprinted back to his van and took off,” said another.

As I was writing the original report last week, a similar thing happened to my own partner. He received a ‘Sorry we missed you’ text and ran outside in time to catch the delivery driver at the intersection, who proceeded to just shake his head at my partner. We had both been home working the entire time and certainly didn’t receive the three knocks Australia Post says they mandate from drivers.

“What a laugh. Knock 3 times. None of the delivery drivers EVER ring the door bell or knock once never mind 3 times. Just doesn’t happen. At our house we are very rarely not at home. There is no excuse except slackness,” another commenter said.

What about scams?

Another point that was raised was about potential scams.

“So how will we know when the emails are real or not a scam like [the] many that are being sent digitally,” a commenter asked.

Data from the Federal Bureau of Statistics shows that two-thirds of Australians over the age of 15 were exposed to a scam during 2021-22 — a 55% increase from the previous year.

A worrying 47% of these were via text message — which was double the previous year.

Complaints around the tech solutions

Other commenters noted that they are MyPost customers and have still had difficulties with deliveries, as well as some of the ‘features’ it offers such as redirects.

“What is the point of even having any type of communication around this, when clearly these packages go directly to post office etc. It’s a joke, I’ve tried to have delivery redirected through website or alternative pick up location and [it] didn’t work. I don’t think an app will be any better, if you are at home and ‘miss’ delivery,” one commenter said.

“Only if they upgrade their tracking system, my parcel is due on Monday but is currently still in Brisbane being processed since Wednesday and it’s now Saturday … paper or digital still can’t get it right,” said another.

“They never ever try to deliver my packages. I accost the postie and they don’t have it, just the card. My package is at the post office and I have to go and collect it. They probably expect me to be happy they have decided to stop blatantly lying to me. I just want them to deliver my packages, and if I’m not home (almost never!) to leave them as I’ve instructed in MyPost. They never do. Uselesss company. Australia Post do move packages, but they do NOT deliver them. Not to me, anyway,” lamented another.

Fortunately, not everyone has had negative experiences with more modernised Australia Post solutions.

“This has already been happening where I live for some time and I do find the digital system somewhat better, providing the people processing your parcels actually scan them along the way,” a commenter said.

“I’m in the fortunate position of having a post office that is open to collect parcels till 8pm a few minutes down the road. I can just collect whatever didn’t get delivered that day on the way home from work, using the Mypost app. It’s very convenient,” a reader said on Twitter.

“I always pop by the post office when I get the notification in the app anyway, going home to get the card was never an issue,” Stephen Reeves said on Twitter.

While this is great news for those who have had a great experience with the app and MyPost, the vast majority of feedback we have seen is negative.

As we reported last week, a recent federal discussion paper revealed that Australia Post is barely making a profit. But the money it is making is largely coming from package deliveries.

With its business model balancing on a knife’s edge, one would hope that more attention and care would be paid to customer service. Technology is fantastic and it’s great to see Australia Post modernising further in the name of sustainability and convenience.

But pouring cash into digital services will be superfluous if underlying problems — such as consistently failed deliveries — aren’t fixed and the customers don’t actually trust you.