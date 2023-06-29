Recycling startup Upparel develops packaging material ‘UPtex’ to tackle textile waste

Upparel – a textile recovery and recycling startup – has developed a new material that offers sustainable and circular alternatives for corflute, cardboard, fibreglass, polyurethane, and polystyrene – closing the loop on textile waste.

Dubbed UPtex, the company said the new material has “exceptional performance and durability”, making it ideal for various applications such as packaging, homewares, insulation, and fashion. It can also be printed, laser cut, die cut, folded, stitched, and is available in different densities and thicknesses.

“The launch of UPtex represents a breakthrough in our vision for waste reimagined,” said Tina Elias, co-founder of Upparel.

“We have dedicated years to perfecting this technology, and we are thrilled to introduce a product that not only redefines sustainability but also showcases the immense potential of recycled textiles.”

In producing UPtex, the company collects used or unwanted textiles from customers and partner brands nationwide. Afterwards, the textiles are identified and sorted to ensure they’re still fit to wear or are ready to be recycled. Items that can be reused are separated into subcategories, while items that can’t be reused are sorted for secure destruction and repurposing.

For items still fit for wear, the startup has an open-door policy for charities, social enterprises, and non-profit organisations where they can just come to the warehouse and collect as much clothing as needed.

“Upparel has introduced UPtex globally and demonstrated the opportunities within Australia and New Zealand in not just tackling textile waste but transforming waste into valuable everyday resources with complete traceability and transparency,” added Michael Elias, co-founder and CEO at Upparel.

