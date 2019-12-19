Tight belts and terrible leadership: The biggest retail collapses of the decade
Thursday, December 19, 2019/
It would be an enormous understatement to say it’s been a tumultuous decade for Australia’s retail industry.
Amid unprecedented disruption from online shopping, the rise of international competitors, consistent rental increases, and changing consumer habits, hundreds of well-known retail brands have collapsed over the last 10 years.
As we look into 2020, an entirely new decade, all of these challenges remain, and some have worsened in severity.
SmartCompany has put together a timeline of some of the most prominent retail failures over the last decade through analysis of media reporting on voluntary administration, receivership, market exits and wind-ups from January 1, 2010 to December 19, 2019.
By no means is it an exhaustive list; thousands of independent retailers have also collapsed over this time period, and there’s no mention of them here.
What you will find below is a collection of many of the most prominent Australian retail failures. Some brands appear more than once, others have since been acquired and are still trading in one form or another.
Many more no longer exist at all, consigned to Australia’s ever-expanding retail graveyard.
Store numbers have been included where possible, and hyperlinks lead to more detailed news and analysis reports written at the time.
2019: Troubled times
- January: Napoleon Perdis, 56 stores
- January: Ed Harry, 87 stores
- March: Build-A-Bear, 30 stores
- May: Focus Group, 38 stores
- July: Debenhams (leaves Australia), 1 store
- September: Ziera, 23 stores
- September: Karen Millen, 7 stores
- October: Stylerunner, online
- October: Sunstate Foods (Red Rooster franchisee), 7 stores
- November: Dimmeys, 30 stores
- November: Co-op and Curious Planet, 34 stores
- November: Bardot, 72 stores
- November: Critini’s Pizza, 13 stores
- December: Harris Scarfe department stores, 66 stores
2018: A bloodbath
- January: NQR discount groceries, 18 stores
- January: Maggie T, 28 stores
- February: John’s Nuts, 5 stores
- February: Outdoor Furniture Specialists, 27 stores
- March: Zachary, 5 stores
- March: Aussie Farmers Direct, 100 franchisees
- March: Doughnut Time, 23 stores
- April: Baby Bounce, 12 stores
- April: Jamie Oliver’s Aussie restaurants, 6 locations
- April: Red Lea Chickens, 22 stores
- May: Toys ‘R’ Us, Babies ‘R’ Us, 44 stores
- May: Esprit (leaves Australia), 29 stores
- May: Oliver Brown, 50 stores
- May: Metalicus, 12 stores
- June: Allans Billy Hyde, 2 stores
- July: Cobbler Plus, Watch Works, 114 stores
- August: Zumbo
- August: Shoes of Prey, online
- August: Samantha Wills (shuts down)
- September: Tasman Butchers, 17 stores
- October: Max Brenner, 37 stores
- November: Roger David, 57 stores
- December: About Life, 8 stores
- December: Laura Ashley, 18 stores
- December: Kambo’s, Liebe + Haus, 7 stores
- December: Thrive, 9 stores
2017: High street hardship
- February: Herringbone, Rhodes & Beckett, 29 stores
- February: Marcs, David Lawrence, 63 stores
- February: Allphones, 25 stores
- May: Victoria Station and Kate Hill, 64 stores
- May: Topshop Australia, 24 stores
- June: Sumosalad (leasing entities), 12-14 stores
- August: Bubs Baby Shops, 70 workers
- August: Gap (leaves Australia), 6 stores
- August: Surfstitch, online
- September: Moss River, 11 stores
- October: Forever 21 (leaves Australia), 3 stores
- November: Bridal brand Lover
- November: Oroton Group (listed), 60 stores
2016: The dam opens
- January: Dick Smith, 393 stores
- January: Laura Ashley, 25 stores
- February: Revolution Brands (Jeep Apparel), 20 stores
- March: Earthborn, 10 stores
- March: Meredith & Moore, 19 stores
- July: Far Pavilions, 9 stores
- July: Eagle Boys Pizza, 127 stores
- July: Rodney Clark and Gordon Smith, 15 stores
- August: Willow, 10 stores
- August: Seduce
- August: Masters Hardware (liquidates), 81 stores
- October: Pumpkin Patch, 160 stores
- November: American Apparel (leaves Australia), 3 stores
- November: Pie Face (take two), 39 stores
- November: Payless Shoes, 131 stores
- December: Howard’s Storage World, 59 locations
2015: G-Star bites it
- January: Homeart, 116 stores
- February: Pram Warehouse, 4 stores
- February: Josh Goot
- February: G-Star Raw (Australia), 21 stores
- February: Mynetsale.com.au, online
- February: Fat (take two), 5 stores
- February: Burdines, 12 stores
- March: Rhubarb, 6 stores
- July: Hooters (Australia), 5 stores
- December: My Baby Warehouse, 11 stores
- November: Koko Black
2014: Over half a decade ago
- January: Dimmey’s (take one)
- April: Grace Fashion, 19 stores
- April: Bevilles, 27 stores
- July: Brodies Mealmakers (receivership)
- August: McLernons Everything Business
- September: Pastacup, 18 locations
- October: Furniture Spot and D.I.M Furniture
- November: Pie Face (take one), 72 stores
- December: Miss Chu
- December: Man to Man, 62 stores
- December: Little Caesars (WA), 3 stores
2013: A sign of what’s to come?
- March: Byron Bay Cookies, 6 stores
- March: Harison Group Pharmacies, 14 stores
- May: Lisa Ho
- May: Trims Department Store
- June: Hard Rock Cafe
- July: Allbooks4less, 30 stores
- July: Kirrily Johnston, 70 stores
- August: King of Knives, 60 stores
- August: Brenstew, 5 stores
- October: Snow Gum, 25 stores
- December: Workout World, 26 stores
- December: Robin’s Kitchen, 55 locations
2012: Familiar faces
- July: Darrell Lea (take one), 700 staff
- August: Billy Hyde (Australian Music Group), 25 stores
- October: Retail Adventures (Crazy Clark’s, Sam’s Warehouse, Go-Low, Chickenfeed), 100+ stores
2011: Bookopalypse
- February: Red Group (Borders, Angus & Roberts)
- March: Ed Harry (take one), 153 stores
- March: Colorado, 434 stores
- December: Fletcher Jones, 15 stores
2010: Krispy Kreme?!?
- May: Clive Peters
- October: Krispy Kreme Australia, 50 stores
Is there a big business missing? Let us know: news@smartcompany.com.au.
NOW READ: Warnings of more retail death as menswear retailer Ed Harry collapses, putting 498 jobs at risk
NOW READ: Retailers weigh in on “very tough” Christmas, but remain optimistic about 2019
Experts
-
Accounting software does not underpay staff — humans do Stacey Price Healthy Business Finances founder
-
Google has updated its search algorithm: Say hello to BERT Lucas Bikowski SEO Shark managing director
-
Five ways to mentally prepare for the brutal capital-raising process Stacey Fisher Minnow Designs co-owner
-
You are not your job: Four work-life balance tips to ease you into Christmas Jackie Rahilly Appoint co-founder
-
Ignoring your ‘obnoxious roommate’: What this founder learnt when she met Arianna Huffington Michelle Gallaher ShareRoot CEO
-