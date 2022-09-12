How royal family outfits have brought Australian businesses to the world stage

Australia’s business community is set to pause on September 22 to honour the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week aged 96.

But as small business leaders reflect on her 70-year-reign, some may consider their own ties to the monarchy, given the fact Australian businesses have enjoyed high-profile endorsements from the royal family itself.

Here are some of the local businesses to have been thrust onto the world stage by virtue of their association with the royal family.

Aden + Anais

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced Prince George to the world in 2013, they used a cotton muslin baby blanket from Australian label Aden + Anais.

Speaking to SmartCompany months after the fact, company founder Raegan Moya-Jones said the unexpected appearance had a profound impact on her brand.

“I would like to say Prince George being wrapped in an Aden + Anais wrap when he left hospital was perfectly orchestrated by us, but we had nothing to do with it,” she said.

“[The Duchess of Cambridge] just went into a store and bought it herself.

“You couldn’t even put a value on that for what that meant for the company in terms of brand awareness on a global sale.”

Cou Cou Baby Boutique

Another brand to build sales through the Prince George connection was Melbourne’s Cou Cou Baby Boutique, which provided outfits for the family’s 2014 Australian tour.

The brand saw a marked uptick in sales once those images went public, co-owner Felicity Wilkins tells SmartCompany.

“It increased business in those times by about 50%,” Wilkins said.

“We did a lot of marketing and got a lot of media so that really helped.”

Karen Gee

Before formally stepping back from royal duties in 2018, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a number of Australian designers during her public appearances.

One of them was Karen Gee, whose website crashed after the Duchess wore one of the label’s white dresses during a visit to Australia.

“The fact that she could choose anyone in the world and she’s chosen Karen Gee on her first day is phenomenal,” the eponymous designer told Bazaar at the time.

Hardy Brothers

While many Australian brands have benefited from an unexpected royal appearance, Brisbane-based jewelers Hardy Brothers have a more official relationship with the monarchy.

As one of the only Australian brands to be recognised as a Royal Warrant Holder, Hardy Brothers has bolstered its international reputation through its designation as a silversmith to the royals.

The brand shared a quote from Queen Elizabeth II online to commemorate her legacy, while also highlighting the family company’s association with the monarchy.