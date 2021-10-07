Scentre Group launches network-wide marketplace Westfield Direct

Scentre Group has launched its network-wide marketplace offering, Westfield Direct, which will allow customers to shop online from any Westfield around the country, across multiple retailers, for home delivery or click-and-collect.

The offer, which went through a successful pilot last year, currently extends to more than 100 businesses in the Westfield ecosystem.

“We are bringing the Westfield experience to more people,” said Scentre Group chief customer and business development officer Phil McAveety.

“This is fundamental to our customer strategy and our ambition to grow. Westfield Direct offers more convenience, flexibility and choice for consumers [and] provides our business partners with the opportunity to increase the productivity of their physical store networks whilst alleviating the time-intensive and costly process of fulfilling and delivering orders.”

Moving forward, every Westfield Living Centre will serve as a distribution hub, and will facilitate inter-centre and interstate product transfers, while also offering a central click-and-collect counter for shoppers to pick up ordered goods.

So far, customers can shop from brands such as MJ Bale, Cue, General Pants, Saba, House, Build-a-Bear and L’Occitane, among others.

