Seafolly has collapsed into voluntary administration: 44 stores, 120 jobs at risk

National swimwear retailer Seafolly has collapsed into voluntary administration amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Australia’s beleaguered retail sector.

Scott Langdon and Rahul Goyal of KordaMentha Restructuring were appointed as voluntary administrators of the business on Monday and will now attempt to sell the company after an assessment of its affairs is completed.

The business, which has 44 stores across Australia and twelve across the United States, Singapore and New Zealand, will continue to trade for the time being and gift cards will be honoured.

The administration also covers Seafolly’s sister business Sunburn Swimwear, but it remains unclear whether the businesses will be offered to suitors together or separately.

“Given the quality of the brand and its reputation, there will inevitably be a high level of interest in purchasing the business,” Langdon said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the administrators confirmed the company has about 120 workers on its books, but did not clarify whether the business has been accessing JobKeeper payments.

Founded in 1975 by local retail veteran Peter Halas, Seafolly is one of Australia’s longest standing home grown retail brands.

L Catterton Asia, the private equity arm of luxury retail giant LVMH, bought a controlling stake in Seafolly back in 2014.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated the Halas family maintained a presence on Seafolly’s board, the family left the board in 2018.

