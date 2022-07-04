Embattled retailer Sneakerboy now under administration with creditors to meet this month

Luxury footwear and fashion retailer Sneakerboy faces a new test after administrators were appointed to oversee the embattled retail chain.

An Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) notice states Stephen Dixon of Hamilton Murphy Advisory was tapped as administrator on Saturday.

A meeting of creditors is scheduled to take place Wednesday, July 13.

SmartCompany has contacted Hamilton Murphy Advisory for comment.

Calls to Sneakerboy’s Melbourne CBD flagship store went unanswered Monday morning.

The phone number associated with Luxury Retail Group, the parent company of Sneakerboy, was also disconnected.

Sneakerboy sells upmarket footwear and streetwear, with some Balenciaga sneakers on its walls reaching north of $1500.

Sneakerboy is well-known among sneakerheads and streetwear fans nationwide for its expansive range or new and vintage footwear and its elaborate store fit-outs.

The company operates three retail stores in Melbourne and one in Sydney, along with an online retail portal.

However, Sneakerboy’s brush with administration is not the first challenge to face the company.

In April, AMP Pacific Fair, operators of the Gold Coast Pacific Fair shopping centre, filed a winding up order in the Queensland Supreme Court.

Sneakerboy operated a retail store at the shopping centre, though it is no longer listed on the Sneakerboy website.

At the time, The Herald Sun reported Pacific Fair was chasing the company for nearly $300,000 in unpaid rent.

Footwear giant Adidas filed its own winding up order in March 2021, while the Victorian State Revenue Office sought a wind up in April 2020.

More to come.