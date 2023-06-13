Sustainable fashion brand Pangaia lands in Australia with an exclusive David Jones partnership

Pangaia is expanding its footprint in Australia through an exclusive agreement with David Jones.

The brand has launched in David Jones’ stores and online, with a colourway, Wollemi Pine Green, inspired by one of Australia’s rarest and oldest trees. The collection is exclusive to David Jones and includes the brand’s signature hoodie, sweatshirt, track pants, and an organic cotton t-shirt.

“When it comes to future-proofing the fashion industry, Pangaia is at the forefront of the movement,” said David Jones GM of womenswear, footwear and accessories, Bridget Veals.

“With the help of scientists, technologists, and designers, the brand has cemented itself as a leader in materials science innovation around the world. As we continue to expand our portfolio of exciting and innovative brands, we are thrilled to welcome Pangaia to the David Jones family.”

Pangaia, a B Corp-certified company, has revolutionised the materials innovation field since its launch in 2018, offering clothes and accessories in a variety of hues made from bio-engineered materials. A patented bio-based substitute to animal down made from wildflowers, biopolymer, and aerogel; denim made from wild Himalayan nettle and organic cotton; and fabrics manufactured from grape skins and microalgae are among the materials used.

Pangaia’s organic and recycled cotton 365 loungewear styles, outerwear, recycled wool and cashmere, plant-based activewear, and other items are now available in select David Jones stores and online.