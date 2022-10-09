Troubled fashion label The Daily Edited goes into liquidation

Luxury fashion label The Daily Edited has gone into liquidation after company members voted in favour of winding the business up on September 30.

The online retailer’s collapse follows a tumultuous three years in its history, sparked by a high-profile dispute between co-founders Alyce Tran and Tania Liu. Tran withdrew from the business last year.

At the time of writing, the business was still trading online, its future uncertain. According to News.com, Gavin Moss from Chifley Advisory was appointed liquidator, after the company was sold last month.

A spokesman for Chifley told News.com that investigations were continuing into the company’s trading situation.

“In our initial discussions with the director, we have been advised that the company faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the competition,” the spokesperson said.

“The liquidator will investigate into the above matters and submit a report to all the creditors of the company and also to the ASIC, to provide an update on the outcome of his investigations.”

The Daily Edited was launched in 2011 as a lifestyle blog and fashion label before expanding its business online and internationally. It is known for providing personalised luxury leather goods and accessories and collaborating with celebrities, including Hailey Baldwin, Amber Valetta and Lara Bingle.

Since its inception, the brand has opened physical stores at Melbourne’s Chadstone Shopping Centre, Pitt Street Mall in Sydney and on Bleecker Street in New York. The brand partnered with David Jones to sell its products in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Last year, The Daily Edited opened a flagship store on Sydney’s George Street.

In 2019, the brand’s two founders were involved in a legal dispute where Tran was accused by her partner Liu of taking thousands of dollars from the company for personal use. Tran, who denied the claim, later sold all her shares in the business to Liu for an undisclosed sum.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.