First Nations designers are at the forefront of The Iconic X FNFD Incubator Program

Fashion and lifestyle platform The Iconic, in partnership with First Nations Fashion + Design (FNFD), the national voice for First Nations creatives, has launched its The Iconic x FNFD Incubator Program this week, with First Nations designers already getting started on commencing their journey through the first-of-its-kind pilot program.

A panel from the fashion, design and First Nations communities shortlisted First Nations designers and creatives from across Australia for the program, with Kuranda-based designer Briana Enoch of label Jarawee, Gunggandji designer Elverina Johnson of label Pink Fish and Mt. Isa designers Glenda, Jaunita, Dale and Cheryl Mcculloch of label Myrrdah, all handpicked to participate in the program.

The co-designed program was announced in late 2022 and over the next seven months will see the designers participate in workshops, events and experiences developed by a range of industry experts and educators with ongoing feedback from the Indigenous creative community.

Topics including branding and business plans, design and product development, merchandising, marketing and commercialisation, will be delivered to the designers through tours, classroom sessions, e-learning and one-on-one meetups with mentors.

These mentors include Australian designers and fashion industry luminaries Pip Edwards, co-founder of P.E Nation; Johnny Schembri, founder and creative director of By Johnny; and Laura Liles and Tristan Liles, creative director and director of Kinga Csilla.

They will be joined by cultural mentors Shonae Hobson, curator, First Nations Art at the National Gallery of Victoria; Julie Shaw, founder and creative director of Maara Collective; and Yatu Widders Hunt, general manager, Cox Inall Ridgeway and a board member of the Australian Fashion Council.

The designers will have the opportunity to take part in an e-commerce shoot and will be invited to sell their collection on The Iconic in the future, at the conclusion of the Incubator Program.

“Giving it a crack”

Briana Enoch is a Kuku Yalanji, Quandamooka and Kaantju woman who founded Jarawee, a brand that started out by making hand-painted accessories. In 2021, she debuted a collection of high-end fashion at Australian Afterpay Fashion Week, including “The Quandamooka Collection”. One of the dresses was included in the Powerhouse ‘Eucalyptusdom’ exhibition, following her debut.

Enoch told SmartCompany she draws inspiration from storytelling, with her Eucalyptusdom dresses print inspired by elements of her Fathers Quandamooka Country, healing stories on Stradbroke Island, the eucalyptus and its many uses and benefits.

“We had the official launch on Tuesday and met with our mentors. I have Pip Edwards mentoring me and she’s opened the doors for me to come and visit headquarters, meet her team, see how they run things and just to give me an idea that this is the kind of success level I can reach,” she said.

“I thought I should apply because I’ve come to the point in my business that I’ve been on a standstill, so I thought I need something that will help me break through this wall so that Jarawee can be more successful and to be purchased as well.

“I’m just giving it a crack regardless, you know the Australian way, give it a crack. I’m hoping this program will help me to burst through those doors more or less.”

Enoch says the program is not simply a “one-off thing” and The Iconic and FNFD “have partnered together to make sure that this is a legacy that will continue for our First Nations people”.

“The one thing about this program, I’ve noticed so far, is that everyone’s trying to bend around so that they can support us through this program,” she adds.

“And I really feel that we’re going to be able to connect and network with the fashion industry, and even in the business industry as well.”

“Two-way learning”

FNFD’s founder and chair Grace Lillian Lee said it was important for the program to be a “two-way learning experience for everyone involved”.

“We are grateful for the support from The Iconic, our industry and cultural mentors who will dedicate their time to help guide our participants, and we look forward to seeing their development over the course of this exciting program.”

P.E Nation co-founder Pip Edwards said she was excited to be involved in The Iconic x FNFD Incubator program this year as an industry mentor.

“It is an honour to be able to bring my working knowledge of the industry to this next generation of design talent; fusing this experience with their passion and interpretation of print, colour and texture which is so special and unique,” she said.

The Iconic’s chief commercial and sustainability officer Gayle Burchell described designers included in the first iteration of the program as “incredibly talented creatives who have already made their mark on the fashion industry”.

“We’re honoured to share our e-commerce, tech and retail experience with them to further support the commercial scaling of their brands,” she said.

“We’re also humbled and excited to learn from these talented designers, and our partners at FNFD to better facilitate the economic empowerment and viability of the First Nations fashion industry.”