The Reject Shop has struck a new partnership with US tech company DoorDash, promising customers same-day delivery and collection, ahead of the Christmas retail rush.

Customers can now order from 120 of The Reject Shop’s Australian stores using the DoorDash app or The Reject Shop website, with delivery promised in as little as 45 minutes.

According to The Reject Shop’s chief executive officer Andre Reich, the union is a low-cost response to a growing demand for flexible shopping arrangements.

“The DoorDash partnership allows The Reject Shop to trial an online offering quicker than we planned and with minimal capital investment,” Reich said in a statement.

“It is a customer-centric offering that provides new and existing customers with a choice around how they wish to shop with us, which has become increasingly important this year,” he said.

The move marks DoorDash’s largest retail partnership in Australia and the first time online delivery is available to The Reject Shop’s customers.

Established in 2013, DoorDash is a tech company operating in 4,000 cities globally.

It sells services that help merchants grow their businesses — from on-demand delivery and analytics to payment processing and customer support.

In the case of on-demand delivery, DoorDash Weblinks is the platform that allows retail outlets such as The Reject Shop to outsource digital ordering systems.

When customers land on The Reject Shop’s website, they’re automatically redirected to DoorDash if they want home delivery.

DoorDash’s head of enterprise partnerships Chase Gardner said “same-day delivery brings the convenience of in-store shopping home for customers”.

“We’re excited to bring this capability to The Reject Shop so they can serve the whole country with the home essentials they need, available on-demand at unbeatable prices,” Gardner said in a statement.

Only 120 of The Reject Shop’s 354 Australian stores are currently offering home delivery, however, more are expected to come on board, with South Australia to home deliver from mid-November.