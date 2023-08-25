Perth clothing label Oli has capitalised on the massive demand for Matildas’ goalkeeping merchandise, reprinting its own Mackenzie Arnold t-shirt after managing “quite literally insane” sales for its initial production run.

Oli founders and partners Oliver McDonald and Phoebie Walton last week produced a limited edition t-shirt honouring their friend Mackenzie Arnold, who served as Australia’s starting goalkeeper during the Matildas’ inspiring Women’s World Cup campaign.

The screen-printed tribute to the “brick wall” goalkeeper garnered massive approval on social media, including supportive messages from Arnold herself, and Matildas captain Sam Kerr.

The first run soon sold out, leading to heartbroken fans calling for a secondary batch of Arnold tribute tees.

“The first T’s we made with [Arnold] sold out soooo quick and there was so many of you on the website that it crashed,” the company wrote on Instagram on Monday, while confirming a secondary run.

“We’ve had hundreds of messages wanting a restock so tomorrow we’re releasing these new ones.

“We’re so proud of Mack and what she’s been able to do this World Cup and more broadly what she’s been able to do for sport and women all around the world.”

That release also sold out, leading to Oli offering a third, and final, batch of tribute tees.

@oliclothing_ Replying to @Teegs 🤍 72hrs only! Tag a mate that missed it to make their day ♬ original sound – slideshow hntr

“Traditionally we’re against restocking things,” the brand wrote online.

“But in this case we feel like the more people wearing T’s supporting Mack, the Matildas and women’s sport in general is a good thing.”

The limited pre-sale is now open, with the brand pledging to ship the tees in September.

Profits from the t-shirt sales will be evenly split with Arnold herself, the brand said.

Women’s goalkeeping kits: A timeline

The smash success of Oli’s Mackenzie Arnold tee arrives as women’s football fans worldwide call upon kit manufacturers to produce the same merchandise available to fans of the men’s game.

Nike, the American sportswear giant that produces kits for the Matildas and many other teams at the Women’s World Cup, offers replica outfield player kits for sale.

Those replica kits have proven hugely successful: Matildas’ green-and-gold home strip reportedly notched higher sales volumes during the tournament than the Socceroos kit did during last year’s Men’s World Cup.

But both Nike and competitor Adidas did not offer replica goalkeeper kits for sale through the tournament, despite producing the jerseys for various men’s national teams and club squads.

In July, fans of English goalkeeper and eventual Golden Gloves winner Mary Earps launched a Change.org petition calling on Nike to produce replica women’s goalkeeper kits.

That petition, which remains online, has surged to more than 150,000 signatories.

At home, Matildas’ superfan group The Croissants responded to the lack of official Nike goalkeeper jerseys by making their own.

After England defeated Australia to book its place in the Women’s World Cup final, Nike released a statement acknowledging fan disappointment at the lack of goalkeeper merchandise.

“We recognise that during the tournament we didn’t serve those fans who wished to show their passion and support to the squad’s goalkeepers,” Nike said, in a statement obtained by The Guardian.

“We are committed to retailing women’s goalkeeping jerseys for major tournaments in the future.”

That statement earned a response from Earps herself, who questioned Nike’s position on Instagram.

“Nike is this your version of an apology/taking accountability/a powerful statement of intent?” she wrote.

The sportswear company has now backtracked, claiming select women’s goalkeeper replica kits will soon be available for purchase.

“Nike has secured limited quantities of goalkeeper jerseys for England, U.S., France and the Netherlands to be sold through the Federation websites over the coming days,” the company said, per Reuters.

The company made no mention of replica Mackenzie Arnold jerseys going on sale.

Sportswear designed for women on the rise

While fans are clamouring for Matildas-themed tee shirts and official merchandise, sportswear companies are gradually increasing their offerings to female athletes instead of repurposing clothing intended for men.

The Matildas themselves once wore leftover men’s jerseys, with ASICS producing its first kit designed for the women’s team in 1996.

Nike itself earned fan adulation in 2019 by producing its own retro-inspired, Matildas-specific kit.

Young Matildas players are now leading the charge for greater access to football kits designed for women, and Australian label PARK has launched a sustainable kit designed with feedback from footballers worldwide.

Beyond football, Geelong sportstech startup Zena this month received $148,000 in Breakthrough Victoria funding to expand its chest protection offerings.

“By investing in Zena Sport, we can help the company grow and hopefully encourage more girls and women to play the sports they love without fear of injury,” Breakthrough Victoria CEO Grant Dooley told SmartCompany.

“Zena is well positioned to be a leader in breast injury prevention through its partnerships with clubs across different sporting codes.”