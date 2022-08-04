Woolworths at Work: The new digital platform aimed at SMEs

Supermarket chain Woolworths has unveiled the post-beta iteration of its business-focused online shopping platform, Woolworths at Work.

The company says the website aims to make it easier for Australian businesses to buy groceries, food and necessities online. It will target clients ranging from offices, small- and medium-sized businesses, hospitals, and charities, to early childhood education facilities.

“Our main focus with Woolworths at Work is to build a partnership with our customers, so we can in turn evolve the proposition to be aligned to their challenges and opportunities,” said Jarad Nass, GM of Woolworths at Work.

The concept has been live in beta phase since September 2020 with Woolworths taking steps to improve the customer experience progressively ahead of the formal launch this week. The site’s features now include two-hour delivery windows, an intelligent Work Hub, consolidated billing and credit.

Nass claims that one of Woolworths at Work’s focus areas is continuing to offer more transparency via the Work Hub. With real-time reporting and the ability to view transactional level spending at various business layers, the Work Hub directly assists customers in resolving their issues.

“At a time when businesses expect flexibility, reliability, transparency and control from their suppliers, we’re offering this in the form of a grocery service that has been grown for business,” added Nass.

He said that with many businesses facing staff shortages and ongoing COVID-19 disruptions, Woolworths at Work hopes it will help customers manage ordering supplies more efficiently and gain time back to focus on their core business.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.