New Woolworths online marketplace offers customers more than supermarket products

After a successful trial period Woolworths is opening its online marketplace offering, Everyday Market, nationwide starting this week.

The marketplace allows customers to access a variety of products in categories not traditionally held in Woolworths supermarkets, such as homewares and clothing, and includes products from Big W, PetCulture, Healthylife, Designer Bums and Joonya.

“We’re starting out with a small group of partners and it really is just the beginning,” said Everyday Market general manager Lance Eerhard.

“We have ambitions to more than double our range and offer tens of thousands of products to our customers over time.”

The marketplace offering was initially driven by an investment by W23 in Australian startup Marketplacer, which has help businesses such as Myer, Surfstitch and Nokia to launch similar platforms.

Marketplacer co-founder Jason Wyatt said strategic partnerships are key to its global expansion, and that the business is thrilled to be partnering with Woolworths on this endeavour.

Everyday Market has been piloted in “select areas” since July 2021, during which time the customer response was “encouraging”.

“Our customers liked being able to get lots of different needs in one place – whether it be a kids’ toy for a birthday, an air fryer to perfect a new recipe, or a set of clippers for a lockdown haircut,” Eerhard said.

“We’re excited to take Everyday Market national and look forward to growing our range with new and existing partners for our customers in the months ahead.”

